Courts & Crime Juvenile Involved in Noleta Murders Sentenced to Seven Years Minor to Serve Sentence in Secure Youth Treatment Facility

The juvenile involved in the killing of Jasper Van Der Meulen and Enzo Rastelli in Noleta on January 7, 2021, has been sentenced to seven years in a youth treatment facility. Adult defendants, Bryan Munoz and Joshua Vega, are pending trial and no date has been set yet.

Van Der Meulen and Rastelli were found inside a vehicle on Burtis Street in Goleta with gunshot wounds. Rastelli was declared dead at the scene and Van Der Meulen passed away at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital days later. The killing was considered by the Sheriff’s Department to be a “drug deal gone bad.” Van Der Meulen and Rastelli were attempting to sell a half-pound of marijuana to Munoz.

On January 14, 2022, the minor, whose name is withheld due to his age, admitted to the first-degree murder of both Van Der Meulen and Rastelli, and that he used a firearm during the commission of the murders. The minor also admitted that the crimes were committed in association with a Westside street gang.

Munoz and the minor were charged separately in juvenile and adult court with conspiracy to commit murder, and multiple murders in association with a Westside gang. Vega was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in association with a Westside gang, and robbery. All three were charged with firearm enhancements.

If convicted as an adult, the maximum confinement in the state prison would be 100 years to life, then life without parole. As a juvenile under the age of sixteen, at the time the crime was committed, there is a baseline term of confinement of seven years, with jurisdiction of the juvenile court ending when the minor turns 25.

On February 28, 2022, the Honorable Judge Garcia sentenced the minor to a secure youth treatment facility for seven years, not to exceed custody past the age of 25. The minor will have review periods every six months while he is in custody, and after seven years, the People may be able to petition the court to extend the minor’s commitment not to exceed age 25.

