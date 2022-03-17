Fire Breaks Out Near Castillo and Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

Smoke Seen Downtown from Eucalyptus that Catches Fire Near Castillo Street Off-Ramp

A small vegetation fire broke out near Santa Barbara’s Castillo Street off-ramp at Highway 101 and the railroad tracks Thursday morning.

The call came in to Santa Barbara City Firefighters around 10:50 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters created a line around the 30 foot by 50 foot fire to contain it and quickly put it out. The cause is currently under investigation.

Jim McCoy, a Battalion Chief with the Santa Barbara Fire Department, said most of the smoke seen downtown came from a eucalyptus catching fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

