Celebrating the Red Cross

Emergencies don’t take vacations. They don’t even take off nights and weekends.

But no matter when they strike, the compassionate actions of American Red Cross volunteers, blood donors and community partners help ensure that families and individuals never face crises alone.

The Red Cross mission wouldn’t be possible without these community heroes, and we are proud to honor their dedication in March during our annual Red Cross Month celebration.

Already in 2022, our local disaster teams have responded to 35 home fires, providing emergency assistance to more than to 135 pacific coast residents whose lives have been impacted by those devastating occurrences. We’ve seen Red Crossers step in to provide shelter when wildfires strike our community, deploy nationally when the need is called and provide emergency communications to military families.

On behalf of those we serve, we thank everyone who makes our lifesaving work possible on the Pacific Coast, across the country and around the world.

You can join in their commitment during our Red Cross Month celebration by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, become a Red Cross volunteer or take a class to learn lifesaving skills like CPR and first aid. With a donation on March 23, you’ll also be part of our annual Giving Day campaign (redcross.org/givingday) to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

Tony Briggs is regional executive with American Red Cross Central California Region.