Escapee from Santa Barbara County Jail Remains At-Large

Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez | Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man escaped from the county’s Main Jail on Sunday, March 27, at 7 p.m, and is currently at large.

Santa Maria resident Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 23, is at-large as of Monday morning. He was described as being five feet tall and weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has visible tattoos on his eyes and neck. Anyone who spots Camarillo-Sanchez is advised to call 9-1-1 immediately.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

