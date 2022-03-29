Santa Barbara County Main Jail Escapee Caught in San Luis Obispo Monday Night

Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez | Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

The man who escaped from the Santa Barbara County Main Jail Sunday was caught Monday evening in San Luis Obispo.

Santa Maria resident Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 23, was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Olive Street at around 10 p.m. Monday after escaping from the county’s Main Jail around 7 p.m. Sunday. It is not clear at this time how he was able to escape.

Sanchez had been taken into custody following several domestic violence and assault charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Prior to escaping, Sanchez was being held on a $1.3 million bail, and the county website now shows him being held on a $20,000 bail. The county has not confirmed if this is in addition to the previous bail.

