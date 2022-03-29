Santa Barbara County Main Jail Escapee Caught in San Luis Obispo Monday Night
Man Escaped Main Jail Sunday Night, Officials Have Not Confirmed How Suspect Escaped
The man who escaped from the Santa Barbara County Main Jail Sunday was caught Monday evening in San Luis Obispo.
Santa Maria resident Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, 23, was taken into custody on the 1000 block of Olive Street at around 10 p.m. Monday after escaping from the county’s Main Jail around 7 p.m. Sunday. It is not clear at this time how he was able to escape.
Sanchez had been taken into custody following several domestic violence and assault charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Prior to escaping, Sanchez was being held on a $1.3 million bail, and the county website now shows him being held on a $20,000 bail. The county has not confirmed if this is in addition to the previous bail.
