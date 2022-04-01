Poll Workers Needed for the June 7, 2022 Statewide Direct Primary Election

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office is

seeking volunteers to serve as poll workers for the June 7 Statewide Direct Primary

Election. Volunteers support their community by working at polling place locations

throughout the county. They also receive a stipend for working on Election Day and

attending poll worker training. Please consider applying to be a poll worker today!

Joseph E. Holland, County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor & Registrar of Voters said people

should volunteer because, “poll workers are on the frontline of democracy; without them

voting does not happen.”



To be a poll worker, you must meet the following criteria:

• Be a registered voter in the State of California or lawfully admitted for permanent

residence in the United States, as specified, and who is otherwise eligible to register

to vote, except for their lack of United States citizenship.

• Be able to follow written and verbal instruction.

• Be available to serve Election Day (June 7) from approximately 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM

or until all of the closing procedures have been completed.

• Must be available to attend a mandatory training class during the week of May 23.

Howard Hudson volunteers as a poll worker and as an Adopt-A-Poll organizer for the Santa

Barbara Host Lions Club because he wants to be a part of the democratic process. Hudson

added, “I feel that as a citizen I am obligated to do what I can to help with the process and I

encourage others to get involved and participate. Election Day is busy but rewarding, and I

get to meet others supporting our democratic process and right to vote.”

To learn more about the poll worker program and training process, please go to

https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/officers/information.sbc.