Reliable, Experienced Susan Salcido

I am writing this letter to wholeheartedly endorse Dr. Susan Salcido for County Superintendent of Schools. Susan works tirelessly on behalf of all of us in the Santa Barbara County education community, students, families, and staff. As a teacher at Santa Maria High School, I have relied on Susan and her office as a go-to resource for quality professional development. Her office consistently provides teachers with helpful, relevant options to assist us in being the best that we can be for the students in our communities and classes.

Susan is dedicated to the students, families, and staff of the entire county. Although the County Education Office is based in Santa Barbara, Susan makes sure to frequent classrooms and schools in north county as well. She has visited my classroom and school on numerous occasions. She is very present in schools and remains connected and aware of what is happening in local classrooms throughout the county.

Because of her advanced training (she has a PhD in Education from USC) and many years of experience in our schools, Susan is my go-to person for all education related questions. She is also a great friend, educator and administrator. Our community is lucky to have her at the helm of the Santa Barbara County Education Office, and we should all vote on June 7 to keep her there.