Salcido: Competent and Compassionate

As an educator and school leader in Santa Barbara, I support Dr. Susan Salcido for County Superintendent of Schools.

I first met Dr. Salcido when I moved to Santa Barbara in 2019. She invited me to speak with her because she wanted to get to know me as a person, not just as an administrator. I was immediately drawn to her enthusiasm and warmth.

Since then, she has always supported me as an educator and school leader. I know that she genuinely cares about all students in the county because she has shown me how much she wanted me to succeed by taking the time to mentor me despite her busy schedule. I know that everyone who meets her can see how competent and compassionate she truly is!

Since then, I have met her several times at a variety of events. Each time, I learned from her professionalism, intelligence, and poise. I cannot think of a better person to be the County Superintendent. She definitely has the experience and expertise. But most importantly, she has the heart and patience for the job. I would encourage the community to vote for Dr. Salcido who will continue to do an outstanding job!