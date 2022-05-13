Planned Parenthood California Central Coast “Bans off our Bodies” Rallies

Rallies in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo on Saturday, May 14, are Part of National Day of Action Following Leaked Supreme Court Draft Opinion That Shows Court Plans to Overturn Roe v. Wade, Ending Constitutional Protections for Abortion

[MAY 10, 2022 – Santa Barbara, California] On Saturday, May 14, on the central coast and nationwide, abortion rights supporters will gather for a “Bans Off Our Bodies” day of action in support of abortion access and reproductive freedom.

The events, organized by Planned Parenthood California Central Coast and local partners, are part of a nationwide response after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealed the court soon plans to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate constitutional protections for abortion rights —a move that would likely lead 26 states to swiftly ban abortion.

“The shocking Supreme Court draft decision confirmed what we have long feared: The right to safe, legal abortion in this country will soon be a thing of the past. Everyone deserves access to abortion, no matter where they live, and everyone should be able to make their own personal medical decisions. The politicians who want to take away our freedom to control our lives and our futures will see that we aren’t intimidated, and we aren’t backing down. That’s why we’re rallying on May 14 to say bans off our bodies.” —Jenna Tosh, Ph.D. CEO of Planned Parenthood California Central Coast

VENTURA RALLY

Saturday, May 14

1 PM

Plaza Park, 651 E. Thompson Blvd.

*We are working in collaboration with AIDS Walk Ventura County and Diversity Collective. Our events are on the same day, but we are working hand in hand to make sure both are highlighted.

SANTA BARBARA RALLY

Saturday, May 14

12 PM (noon)

De la Guerra Plaza, Santa Barbara CA

SAN LUIS OBISPO RALLY

Saturday, May 14

12 PM (noon)

SLO Superior Court, 1050 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo CA