USTA Santa Barbara Tennis Open Crowns Champions

The final day of the USTA Santa Barbara Tennis Open was heavy on Gaucho flavor as UCSB student athletes, alumni, and coaches participated in championship matches on Monday afternoon.

The only championship match not to have a participant with UCSB ties was the men’s singles final in which Ewen Lumsden defeated Graham Maassen 6-2, 6-2.

Graham Maassen (left) and Ewan Lumsden | Credit: Courtesy

Lumsden is from Glascow, Scotland, and just completed his senior season as a key contributor for the University of Washington men’s tennis team.

“I served pretty well throughout the match,” said Lumsden of the final against Maassen. “I think whoever was more aggressive usually came out on top for that point, so I tried to make a lot of first serves and stay aggressive.”

In the mixed doubles final, Camille Kiss and Diego Castillo, both of whom compete collegiately for UCSB, came from behind to defeat Garrett Patton and Galina Bykova 4-6, 7-6, 6-2.

For Kiss, it was her third championship of the open as she also won the women’s singles on Monday, defeating her doubles partner Marta Gonzalez Ballbe 6-2, 6-0 and claimed the women’s doubles championship on Sunday.

“I thought I was able to stay aggressive. My forehand was working really well,” said Kiss following her singles victory over Ballbe. “I was just trying to open up the court and play my game.”

In the men’s doubles final, UCSB men’s tennis coach Blake Muller and his teammate Matthew Berry defeated former UCSB men’s tennis great Taylor Chavez Goggin and his teammate Leo Basica (6-3, 4-6, 6-3).

Blake Muller and Matthew Berry | Credit: Courtesy

“I hit a lot of balls, but I don’t get to play as much, and this is my first tournament in a decade,” Muller said. “So my first competition, and it was a lot of fun. I enjoyed it.”

It was also the first time Muller and Berry had ever played together, but they withstood a determined second set by Chavez Goggin and Basica to come back and secure the victory in the third.

“It was a long match for older guys, so just trying to keep our legs under us and finish strong,” Muller said.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.