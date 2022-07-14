Summer Serenade Series: Poetry & Music at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Grab your blankets and woven wicker baskets; the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is coming alive on Friday, July 15 at 5:30 p.m. Performing live are Santa Barbara County’s first Youth Poet Laureate Madeline Miller, former Santa Barbara Poet Laureate David Starkey, and Youth Poet Ambassador for the Santa Barbara County Kundai Chikowero.

“If poetry is going to flourish, it needs to be constantly rejuvenated, and the best way to do that is to bring young and energetic new voices into the conversation,” said Starkey, who helped bring this event to fruition, along with Galavant (galavant.live), a group that curates concerts and live pop-up events in Santa Barbara County.

Also performing is musician, writer, and video artist Wryn, and songwriter/visual artist Celia James. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youths. See sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/summer-serenade-series-poetry-and-music

