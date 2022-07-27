Stabbing, Gunfire Reported on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Santa Barbara Police are searching for a suspect involved in a reported stabbing that occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the Eastside neighborhood near Cacique Street. Investigators believe it was an isolated incident.

Authorities responded to the scene and found one adult male with a stab wound. He was transferred to Cottage Hospital, and there has been no update on the extent of his injuries.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale said there appeared to be a “verbal altercation” between the victim and the suspect in front of the apartment complex, and witnesses reported hearing at least one gunshot.

There were no other victims involved in the incident, and police said the suspect and any other individuals involved in the stabbing or gunfire are still outstanding.

If you have information about this investigation, contact Detective B. Ford at (805) 897-2343 or bford@sbpd.com.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.