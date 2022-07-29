To Walk and Bike in Paradise

The county is planning a significant addition to the South Coast pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure with the transformation of the current street bike lanes on Modoc Road into a world-class multi-purpose path.

The Independent reported neighbors’ concern about the proposed removal of 63 trees to make way for this project; a closer look at the environmental document indicates that the number of removed trees is likely to be significantly less, and that most of the Canary Island Date Palms that give the visual identity to this corridor will be preserved.

The Preferred Alternative locates the path south of the palm trees with a vegetated buffer that preserves the existing character of the roadway; the tree replacement (up to 120 oaks among them) is well thought out and documented. The proposed plan will turn a beautiful road into a more beautiful, safe, and peaceful path for those on foot and bike.

A big thank you to everyone involved in this project!