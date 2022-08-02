Motorcyclist Killed in Hwy. 1 Collision Identified by Sheriff’s Office

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has identified 33-year-old Faysal Hekmat of Santa Maria as the motorcyclist who was killed in a collision on Highway 1 near San Antonio Road in Lompoc.

Hekmat was traveling southbound on Thursday, July 28, when a GMC Yukon heading north diverted into the opposing lane, impacting the cyclist head-first. Hekmat died at the scene, according to Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.

The Yukon was driven by 21-year-old Santa Maria resident Natalia Mesa, who was transported to the Marian Hospital for minor injuries after the crash. The motorcycle swerved into a Lincoln Navigator that was driving southbound as well. Two other drivers who witnessed the crash between the Yukon and the biker evaded to the center lane to dodge the Yukon that was still traveling in the opposite direction.

No arrests have been made, and investigators say drugs and alcohol are not a factor in this case.

