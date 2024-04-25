Patches, Onyx, and Theo
Patches
This tri-colored, American breed guinea-pig is a sweet boy who has been waiting very patiently for his new family to come find him. He is quite gentle, is happy to be held and loves to snuggle in a lap. This lovely guinea-pig will bond deeply with the lucky human that discovers and adopts him.
So come visit BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) and meet lots of healthy, spayed/neutered and micro-chipped bunnies and also guinea pigs! BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sunfrom 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.
Onyx
This beautiful lady bunny is as glossy and sleek as the gemstone of the same name. She has a quiet, gentle personality, is easy to handle and very much enjoys a long petting session. Onyx also has impeccable litter habits, so if you’re the fortunate person who adopts her she will grace your home with good manners, elegant looks and loving nature.
Theo
Theo is a sweet kitty looking to live the single (cat) life.This handsome six-year-old Siamese boy knows what he wants out of life. Treats? Yes, obviously. Being doted on by a human? That’s perfectly acceptable. Sharing space with another cat? Nope. Not a chance. This guy prefers the solo cat life. Theo can be a little shy when you first meet him, but giving him some tasty treats and a little love will help bring him out of his shell.
Are you interested in making Theo part of your family? Come visit him at our Santa Barbara campus. We are open for walk-in adoptions from 12-4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.
Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.
