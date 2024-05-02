Gilbert

Gilbert is a sweet nine-year-old Maltese who was found roaming the streets of LA. He was rescued and brought to Santa Barbara. He has a young spirit and plenty of pep in his step! And look at his cute face…he’s hard to resist.

Gilbert doesn’t really enjoy being picked up, but he loves to stay close to his shelter staff buddies for some cuddles and affection. He is also pretty content flopping over and showing you his tummy for some good ol’ belly rubs. Gilbert is good with other dogs and kids.

Interested in making Gilbert your buddy? Apply at syvhumane.org or call the shelter at 805-688-8224 for any questions. You can also walk in and meet Gilbert at 111 Commerce Dr. in Buellton! The shelter is open 10am-5pm everyday with the exception of Wednesdays, only open 10am-noon(closed 12pm-1pm everyday for lunch).