Santa Barbara Reads Kicks Off With Art Show 

Books and art come together when S.B. Reads kicks off on Thursday, October 6, at 5:30 p.m. at the S.B. Central Library. Pick up a free copy of The Fifth Season by N. K. Jemisin at the S.B. Reads arts show Through Many Windows: A World Reimagined, featuring work by local artists that captures their visions for their own world, or another possible future world, and their answers to the question “What if?” Meet the artists and hear them reflect on their work. Refreshments will also be provided.

The Santa Barbara Public Library hosts the S.B. Reads program every year, offering one title to the community with the goal that everyone will read the same book at the same time, sparking engagement and conversations about the themes in the book and how they relate to our lives.

The Fifth Season — a critically acclaimed, Hugo Award–winning novel of power, oppression, and revolution that is set in a world of cataclysmic natural disasters where a woman must hide her secret power and find her kidnapped daughter — is the subject of a four-week virtual book club devoted to an in-depth reading of the book. It is also the Indy Book Club pick for October, with an online discussion taking place on Wednesday, October 26, 6 p.m., on Zoom. Register at http://tinyurl.com/indybookcluboct.

Additional events include a science fair, a night of music, and a Spanish language program. For a complete schedule of S.B. Reads events taking place throughout October, visit library.santabarbaraca.gov/classes-events/sb-reads-2022.

