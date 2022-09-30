UC Expands Undergraduate Admissions Application Filing Period

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

In an effort to better support prospective students as they weigh their higher education options, the University of California today (Sept. 30) announced an expanded timeline for the submission of undergraduate student applications for admission to the University, moving the start of the submission window up by a month. Prospective students will now be able to submit their applications starting Saturday, Oct. 1, until the application deadline of Wednesday, Nov. 30. Previously, prospective students were only able to submit their applications for undergraduate admission during the last 30 days of the application cycle (Nov. 1–Nov. 30). The UC application for fall 2023 opened Aug. 1. The submission deadline remains Nov. 30.

“As our campuses begin their academic year, the admissions team at the University of California is busy planning for the upcoming application cycle and cannot wait to welcome the next class of exceptional undergraduates to the University,” said Han Mi Yoon-Wu, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions at UC. “We recognize that the application period can be stressful and confusing, which is why we hope the expanded timeline will allow prospective students to work on their applications earlier and afford them the opportunity to research the campuses that best align with their aspirations for college.”

The University continues to encourage students to spend ample time and not wait until the last minute to submit their applications. Prospective applicants with questions about the process can contact the UC Application Center via phone or email. The center is available Mon.–Fri., 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. PT at (800) 207-1710 (within the U.S.), (925) 298-6856 (outside the U.S.) or via email at ucinfo@applyucsupport.net.