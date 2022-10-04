Public Input Requested for Next Phase of Creek and Watershed Management Plan

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Goleta is in the next phase of its Creek and Watershed Management Plan (CWMP) and is seeking your valuable input. Please take our survey (available in English and Spanish) to let us know what is important to you when it comes to creeks and watersheds in Goleta. Your input will help us to determine how to prioritize work efforts and limited funding among the many important unfunded projects included in the CWMP.

The survey will remain open through October 31, 2022.

English survey – click here

Spanish survey – click here

Melissa Nelson, City of Goleta’s Environmental Services Manager said, “Our community has clearly expressed how important it is to protect our creeks and coastal waters from pollution. Our goal now is to plan our priorities and focus areas, evaluating existing funding and other funding opportunities, and seeking community input as to how the City should prioritize projects. Maintaining the quality of life in the city and keeping the Goodland good – even fantastic – is important to us all.”

The Creek and Watershed Management Plan, adopted in December of 2020, includes detailed information on the dozen creeks that run through our community, identifies impairments to these creeks, and outlines programs and specific future actions to address identified impairments. It also outlines best practices to provide habitat for fish and wildlife, accommodate wildlife movement corridors, convey stormwater runoff and floodwaters, and furnish open space and passive recreational areas for City residents.

Based on outreach the City did during the development of the CWMP and outreach conducted in the years after its adoption, Goleta residents consistently and passionately voiced support for protecting and enhancing the City’s creeks.

The Creek and Watershed survey was initially released at the Goleta Lemon Festival September 24th and 25th. Thank you to everyone who came out to the City of Goleta booth area and took time to fill out the survey and talk about why creeks are important to you and your community. We learned a lot from everyone. We look forward to continuing the community engagement – so stay tuned for more opportunities.