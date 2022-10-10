Vote By Mail Ballots Mailed To Registered Voters

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters announced today that official Vote-by-Mail ballots will be mailed to all eligible registered voters of Santa Barbara County by October 10. Registered voters are asked to check their mailboxes for their ballot and related voter information guides which should be received within the next 5-10 days.

The vote by mail packet will contain several items:

• The voter’s Official Ballot

• Instructions for voting and returning the ballot

• A ballot return envelope with a unique barcode that allows the Elections Office staff to verify the signature of the voter on the envelope with the voter’s registration record. This may be the signature on the voter registration card submitted by the voter or the signature on the voter’s driver’s license if they registered to vote at the DMV. It is important that the voter verifies that their name is printed on the envelope (it doesn’t belong to another person living at the same address), signs the envelope and encloses the ballot in the return envelope.

If a voter receives a ballot for a person who is no longer living at the address, please: • Mark the box on the bottom left corner of the outgoing envelope and return the packet to a mail carrier, or

• Write “No longer at this address” on the outside envelope and return it to a mail carrier.

Ballots may be returned by mail (postmarked by Election Day, November 8), returned in-person to one of our three election offices (locations listed below), to an official secure ballot drop box, or to any polling place on Election Day. Official secure ballot drop boxes will be open starting Monday, October 10.

A list of polling place and official drop box locations can be found at sbcvote.com, by clicking on the November 8, 2022 General Election link under Current Activities.

Voters can sign-up to track their ballot at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

Voters can check their registration status, look-up their polling place, and find their ballot’s status by using the look-up tool at https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/ or calling our office at 1-800- 722-8683.

To register to vote or to update their registration, voters can register online at https://registertovote.ca.gov/ or request a registration form by calling 1-800-722-8683. Voter registration forms are available at local DMV offices, post offices and public libraries.

Santa. Barbara County Elections Offices are located at:

• Santa Barbara Elections Main Office (4440-A Calle Real) – 8AM to 5PM. • Santa Maria Elections Branch Office (511 Lakeside Parkway, Ste. 134) – 8AM to 5PM closed from 12PM to 1PM. • Lompoc Elections Branch Office: 401 East Cypress Avenue, Rm 102 9AM to 4PM closed from 12PM to 1PM.