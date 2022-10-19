Interior Design Company

Cabana Home

cabanahome.com

What does being voted the best mean to you? Cabana Home owners Steve and Caroline Thompson say, “First of all, we are grateful that our clients and customers took the time to vote for us — we are so honored to be voted the Best Interior Design firm in Santa Barbara. We are thrilled that people continue to care about quality in their furnishings and in their interior design. We are known for working first with what you have, and then adding the pieces that may be missing. We see the process as art, making many elements fit together for a beautiful, finished room.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Interiors

Antique Store

The Blue Door

Runner-Up: Urban Flea Market

Carpet Cleaning

Star Rug Cleaners

starrugcleaners.com

Washing Santa Barbara’s rugs for more than 100 years, Star Rug Cleaners has been serving its customers in the same location on Cota Street since its founding in 1921. The oldest rug-washing plant in town, the family-owned business specializes in preservation of specialty, silk, antique, and Navajo rugs.

Runner-Up: All Natural Carpet Cleaning

Contractor

Allen Construction

buildallen.com

Why is Santa Barbara a good place to work/have your business? “We’re probably not alone in thinking this is the best place in the world,” says Allen Construction CEO Aaron Pick. “We have been working in this community for 40 years, and we’re incredibly fortunate to be in a highly relational business. Having worked on thousands of projects in Santa Barbara over that time, we see part of our mission as ‘being for Santa Barbara’ in all that we do. It’s why we believe so strongly in sustainability, employee ownership, and doing what we can to give back to the community.”

Runner-Up: Below Magid Construction

Gardening/Landscaping Services

Kitson Landscape Management

kitsonlandscape.com

“We are honored and humbled to once again receive this prestigious award and want to extend our overwhelming gratitude to our customers, business partners, and everyone who nominated and voted for Kitson,” says Kim Waggoner, Director of Business Administration. “Our team will continue to strive each and every day to be the premier landscape contractor in Santa Barbara County as we provide the highest-quality landscape through safety, teamwork, innovation, conservation, and integrity. KLM is proud to be Santa Barbara County’s trusted landscape provider and environmental steward as we do our part enriching our county’s beauty and conservation efforts.”

Runner-Up: EcoLawn S.B.

Handyman Service

S.B. Handyman

sbhandyman805.com

“S.B. Handyman wants to say thank you to everyone who has voted and supported our business, especially during the pandemic,” says owner Holden Ploch. “We appreciate all of our clients in Santa Barbara County for supporting us during the pandemic when there was still a lot of uncertainty and fear going on. This really means a lot to us that people still had our trust and support to still use our services during the 2020-2022 years while COVID was going on. Thank you to everyone who supported our local business and continues to use our services. We appreciate it a lot.”

Runner-Up: Edward the Fix It Guy

Hardware Store

Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center

sbhicace.com

This makes 26 years in a row for Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center as the pick for Best Hardware Store in Santa Barbara. Owner Gary Simpson says, “Winning this award year in and year out means the world to us, and I love seeing customers and staff all around town and hearing from them how much they love our store.” Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Simpson says, “There’s no other place that I would rather try to run a business. Thank you to our loyal customers!”

Runner-Up: Miner’s Ace Hardware

Brighten Solar Co. | Credit: Brian Kuhlmann (file)

Solar Power Company

Brighten Solar Co.

brightensolarco.com

“Solar done differently” in a way that makes sense and looks good is the expertise and the vision that Brighten Solar Co. brings to the Central Coast. Winning the Best Of bragging rights for the second year in a row, the team prides itself on providing the latest in solar technologies and working with customers on their design preferences, electricity needs, and their budgets to create the best solar installation for them.

Runner-Up: Mac’s Solar

Home Furnishing

Habitat Home & Garden

habitathomeandgarden.com

“Santa Barbara is such a special and unique town; just like our products, it is full of character, history, and charm. The relaxed, cool, and coastal style of Santa Barbara is a perfect fit for the natural, organic, and California-inspired designs Habitat is known for,” says Kaj Maloney, president of Habitat Home & Garden. “We love helping our customers bring their visions to life … and rethink the environments of their homes and businesses. When their spaces don’t feel like a reflection of themselves and are not inspiring to them, we introduce high-quality, unique, and compelling furniture and decor to provide them with an environment that is energizing, nurturing, and fitting to their unique personalities.”

Runner-Up: Mattress Mike’s Furniture Gallery

Mattress Mike’s | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

House Cleaning Service

MasterCare Home Cleaning

mastercarehomecleaning.com

Asked if winning Best Of has special significance to them after all that we’ve been through with the pandemic, MasterCare Home Cleaning owners Robert and Linda Mangione say, “Considering the pandemic and ongoing health concerns have put priorities in perspective of importance, it is a nice confirmation that the service industries still resonate with the consumer.” They add, “Santa Barbara affords small businesses to be effective in two ways. First, it allows a business like ours to be relevant year-round, and second, offering a quality product on a consistent basis has intrinsic value to the S.B. consumer.”

Runner-Up: Queen of Clean

Architect

Jeff Shelton

jeffsheltonarchitect.com

Jeff Shelton’s uniquely creative architectural take on Santa Barbara’s Spanish Colonial Revival style has once again captured the hearts — and the votes — of our readers. From Vera Cruz, the “house of a thousand paintings” homage on Santa Barbara Street, to the now-iconic Seussian skinny curves of Ablitt Tower on West Haley Street, Shelton brings an original, colorful, and delightful exuberance to everything he touches. We’re looking forward to seeing his designs for the State Street underpass come to life eventually, as well as Augie’s, the cool new tequila-forward dining experience he designed at the corner of State and Ortega Streets, which should be open for a spirited toast to Shelton’s win by the time this publishes (at least according to their website).

Runner-Up: AB Design Studio

Mattress Store

Mattress Mike’s Furniture Gallery

mattressmikesb.com

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Serving up sweet dreams since 1994, the family-owned Mattress Mike Furniture Gallery now has roomy new digs in the old Sears building in La Cumbre Plaza. This means more room to showcase much more than mattresses, including dozens of bedroom and furniture lines, recliners, sofas, sectionals, and more. Praised for their high-quality products at fair prices and great customer service, it’s no surprise that Mattress Mike is our readers’ pick for Best Mattress Store once again.

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Mattress

Mortgage Agent

Austin Lampson

homeownersfg.com/austinlampson

“Getting Best Of for the sixth year in a row is beyond humbling and exhilarating,” says Austin Lampson. “Our community, our world, has changed so drastically since the pandemic began years ago. I have over two decades’ experience in lending and have seen lots of changes, and what we faced in those first few months in lending were like every crash ever rolled into one. Guidelines, rates, and options were changing so fast for clients that even a 13-hour work day wasn’t enough to stay ahead. Winning again means that the stresses, highs, and lows were all worth it to serve those for whom we care. Thank you!”

Runner-Up: Kelly Marsh

Mortgage Company Bank

Montecito Bank & Trust

Illustration by Ben Ciccati

montecito.bank

“This recognition celebrates the outstanding commitment of our Montecito Bank & Trust associates to serving their community, even when the conditions are completely uncertain and unfamiliar,” says Chair and CEO Janet Garufis. “Mike Towbes [the bank’s late founder] used to say that in real estate, the most important thing is location, location, location, but in banking, it’s service, service, service. We’ve got a trifecta! The best location on the Central Coast, the best customers, and the very best service providers in our associates.”

Runner-Up (Mortgage Company, Bank): American Riviera Bank

Moving Company

Movegreen

movegreen.com

“Movegreen would like to thank everyone who voted for us and for the continued support of the Santa Barbara community,” says Erik S. Haney, CEO and founder. “This award means a lot to us, as we are always striving to be the best we can be. THANK YOU, SANTA BARBARA!”

Runner-Up: Mammoth Moving & Storage

Nursery

La Sumida Nursery

lasumida.com

Family-owned and -operated since its establishment in 1958, La Sumida Nursery is our readers’ perennial pick for Santa Barbara’s best nursery. Serving generations of customers with an extraordinary range of plant knowledge and an impressive selection of landscaping plants, roses, bedding plants, vegetables, color baskets, fruit trees, houseplants, and garden supplies, the Sumida family attributes the success of the business to their loyal customers and their continuing dedication to providing the Santa Barbara area with quality products and superior service.

Runner-Up: Terra Sol Garden Center

Painting Contractor

Mesa Painting

mesapaint.net

Serving the area from Camarillo to Buellton since 2011, Mesa Painting prides itself on providing quality painting services in an environmentally responsible way. Customer kudos include comments like “The prep was extensive and the finished work exceptional,” and “They were competitive and professional in every way. They were responsible, flexible in working around our schedules, and assisted us in selecting just the right color.”

Runner-Up: Beau Brunner Painting

Plumber

Good Land Plumbing & Construction

goletaplumber.net

What does being named as the best mean to you? “This selection for the third year in a row reflects our continued focus on our customers. Our entire staff tries every day to provide the best customer experience possible with the highest-quality work,” says owner Andrew Hug. “We thank all the loyal customers that voted for us. We will continue to strive to provide you excellent service at reasonable prices. Our business and team has continued to grow as you have recommended us to your neighbors and friends.”

Runner-Up: Lewis Plumbing

David Kim | Credit: Paul Wellman (file)

Real Estate Agent

David Kim

villagesite.com/agent/david-kim

“My favorite moments in real estate are definitely getting my clients to the finish line,” says David Kim. “Whether they are buying their first home, moving a family member closer, or navigating through the selling process, I feel honored to help people with the biggest transactions of their lives. Also, getting to walk through gorgeous homes every week is pretty awesome!” He continues, “I feel so blessed to live in such an incredible community — the support and encouragement I get from people in our town is overwhelming. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. This inspires me to continue elevating my service.”

Runner-Up: Jessie Sessions

Real Estate Company

Village Properties Realtors

villagesite.com

The top-producing independently owned real estate company in the area, Village Properties is once again our readers’ choice for best real estate company. Cofounder Renee Grubb has been at the helm of the company since 1996, leading a community-conscious agency committed to excellence, integrity, and teamwork — and they consistently win Best Of honors year after year.

Runner-Up: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Real Estate Team

The Hall Team

The Hall Team is all smiles after winning Best Real Estate Team for four years running. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

compass.com/agents/the-hall-team

“The process of buying or selling a home or condo is one of the most personal and life-changing journeys upon which a person ever embarks. We are thrilled to be Santa Barbara’s Real Estate Team of choice for the fourth year in a row to assist on that journey,” says Kevin Hall of the Hall Team at Compass. “The current edition of the Hall Team has our deepest talent and provides our most dedicated commitment to the success of our client’s goals. We definitely aren’t the biggest team, but our clients get treated to our best every time!”

Runner-Up: Zia Group

Roofing Service

Action Roofing

aroofing.com

The Action Roofing Team who, for liability purposes, did not pose on the roof but rather in front of their offices. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Serving Santa Barbara since 1985, Action Roofing’s founder, CEO, and active General Manager Jack Martin is still at the helm overseeing 95 full-time employees, many of whom have been there from the beginning. Named Best Roofing Service by Independent readers year after year, Action Roofing performs all types of roofing, both commercial and residential, receiving props from voters for “honest, good work,” “top products and customer service,” and “a skilled and professional team.”

Runner-Up: Vazquez Roofing, Inc.

Tile Shop

Tileco

tilecodist.com

“We love what we do and are very fortunate to be a part of a community that loves beautiful things, especially tile,” says Tileco President Gina Burchiere Flint. “Being open during the pandemic allowed us to become a safe haven for clients to get together and work collaboratively on projects. Quite often, we are on the forefront when new people move to town and enjoy building new relationships and sharing information about our unique area. We cherish the many longstanding, loyal clients that become family and take great pride in helping others rebuild due to fire, mudslides, floods, or whatever else may come our way.”

Runner-Up: Buena Tile + Stone