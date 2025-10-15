

By Tyler Hayden & Tiana Moloney

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom

Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

October 16, 2025

Beer Selection on Tap

Lama Dog Tap Room + Bottle Shop

lamadog.com

Lama Dog has the best selection of beer on tap that rotates regularly, said imbiber Brandon B. “By far.” Nick I. agreed: “Epic.” Owner Peter Burnham said he and his team are honored to be recognized once again. “Being chosen by our community means so much to us, and we can’t thank the readers enough for their support,” he stated. “A big thank you also goes to the Santa Barbara Independent for continuing to put out such a terrific weekly paper and for celebrating the incredible people and businesses that make this city so special.” Our pleasure, Pete!

Runner-Up: Third Window Brewing Co.

Bloody Mary

Restaurant with a View

The Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach

boathousesb.com

Location, location, location. Perched just feet from the sand of Hendry’s Beach with an unobstructed panorama of the Pacific’s deep blue, The Boathouse has that real estate mantra on lock. And there’s not a bad seat in the house — floor-to-ceiling windows, wraparound views, and an outdoor patio are all perfect for daytime meals and evening sunsets. Making it even more of a draw, the über-popular spot serves a killer Bloody Mary garnished with a full-size shrimp, a thick slice of bacon, and a toothsome pickled green bean.

Runner-Up (Bloody Mary): Brophy Bros.

Runner-Up (Restaurant with a View): El Encanto, A Belmont Hotel

Cider

Santa Barbara Cider Company

sbcider.com

“Wow, this place knows how to make cider!!!” gushed Janey M. “My favorite was the blueberry/ lemon. So delicious, and at 6.9 percent, one pint was enough and I danced the night away!” Other readers complimented their rotating taps (a dozen or so options, all gluten-free, from dry to fruit-infused), regular food trucks, and overall welcoming vibe, especially for those who may be new to cider. “The service is excellent,” said Hairong C. “Amber is super nice. I didn’t know what cider I would like and she let me try a few until I found the right one for me. My husband and I really enjoyed our Saturday night there.”

Runner-Up: Apiary Beverage Co.

Coffee House

Handlebar Coffee Roasters

handlebarcoffee.com

True to its name, you’ll often find cyclists dropping into Handlebar after a ride, alongside students on their laptops, moms with strollers, executives in meetings, and basically every other slice of Santa Barbara life thirsting for a quick — or leisurely — cup of the finest coffee in town. The micro-roastery cooks their beans two to three times per week, sourcing from farms in Central and South America and Africa. Closer to home, they sell pastries from Renaud’s and bagels from the I.V. Bagel Café, and they use chocolate from Twenty-Four Blackbirds for their hot chocolate and mochas.

Runner-Up: Dune Coffee Roasters

Happy Hour

La Playa Azul Café

laplayaazulcafe.com

If you know, you know. And if you don’t, you should. In a land of enticing happy hours, the very best sits on Santa Barbara Street, where the margaritas flow like wine and the wide patio draped in bougainvillea lulls lucky customers into a state of unencumbered bliss. The discounted bites, usually between $4 and $6, include rajas con queso, quesadillas, and tostaditas. Happy hour hours are 3-6 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. “One of S.B.’s remaining classics!” said Leilani H. of the nearly 50-year-old restaurant. “Same as it’s always been, only it keeps getting better.”

Runner-Up: Finney’s Crafthouse

Juicery

Smoothie Bar

Blenders in the Grass

Blenders in the Grass. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

drinkblenders.com

Even in the best of times, running a business ain’t easy. Doing it successfully for three decades alongside the same two people you started with — as Keric Brown has with his fellow cofounders — is almost unheard of. “We love providing the communities we love with a healthy product they enjoy,” Brown said. And it’s not like Blenders in the Grass has ever been content to rest on their laurels. They’re constantly evolving with the times. “The most gratifying thing about our work,” Brown continued, “is that after 30 years, the three founders continue to work together to make Blenders a solid and ongoing business with the same principles we started with.”

Runner-Up (Juicery): Juice Ranch

Runner-Up (Smoothie Bar): Backyard Bowls

Margarita

Santo Mezcal

santomezcalsb.com

Perusing Santo Mezcal’s margarita menu is to be an adult in a candy store, where the bins are lined with salt. There’s La Fresa with pressed strawberries, Pepino with fresh cucumber agua fresca, and Jamaica with spiced hibiscus syrup, among others. All are made with either Cazcabel tequila or Mezcal Verde. For a true top-shelf experience, they also mix “Premium” options, such as the Blackberry Cassis (blackberry liquor, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, mint sprig, and powdered blackberry spear) and the Mora (house-made blood orange sage-thyme syrup, lime juice, bitters, mint sprig, blood orange wheel, and charcoal-black sea salt). Yum.

Runner-Up: La Playa Azul Café

Martini

Stiffest Drinks

Harry’s Plaza Café

harrysplazacafe.com

Harry’s Plaza Café is more than a Santa Barbara staple — it’s a necessity, a requirement, a fundamental piece of South Coast culture. Think we’re exaggerating? Try telling that to the generations who have wined and dined there. Just don’t call their drinks the “stiffest.” “We like to call it the Most Generous Drink,” said General Manager Kevin Hebert. “It feels amazing to be recognized by our community, and we’re so grateful to everyone who took the time to vote for us,” he continued. “Serving great drinks and creating a place where people can come together has always been our passion — this award is a toast to all of you!”

Runner-Up (Martini): Lucky’s

Runner-Up (Stiffest Drinks): Joe’s Café

Mocktail

Show-Stopping Cocktail

The Good Lion

goodlioncocktails.com

No longer relegated to a second-tier drink, the mocktail is a specialty that The Good Lion pounced on early and has since mastered. They’re also king of the jungle when it comes to mouthwatering drinks served in jaw-dropping ways. “We do this because of our love for the intersection of culture, travel, and food and beverage,” said Managing Partner Brandon Ristaino. “We wholeheartedly believe in the importance of a city’s ‘third spaces,’ and we are honored to be a part of this thriving scene.”

Runner-Up (Mocktail): Shaker Mill

Runner-Up (Show-Stopping Cocktail): The Imperial

Neighborhood Bar

The Pickle Room

threepickles.com/pickle-room-dinners

Willy Gilbert is a bartender’s bartender, beloved by all who pull up a stool, not to forget life for a while, but to live it with more of a smile. “We pride ourselves on quality service, delicious cocktails, and an excellent kitchen,” said Gilbert. Indeed, the mozzarella nuggets, Reuben egg rolls, and Chinese chicken salad put all other “bar food” to shame. “We are honored to be recognized by a discerning Santa Barbara community.” Just a stone’s throw from the hustle and bustle of State Street, the Pickle Room is an oasis of hometown camaraderie. Said frequent guest Mo M.: “It’s my Cheers bar — where everybody knows my name.”

Runner-Up: The Cliff Room

Restaurant Wine List

The Stonehouse Restaurant

stonehouserestaurant.com

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized by the Santa Barbara community in this way,” said Andrew Caine, food and beverage director for the San Ysidro Ranch, arguably one of the choicest vacation destinations in the world with a matching caliber of wine selection. “Our wine program reflects the dedication of the entire Stonehouse team and the unwavering support of our ownership. We’re grateful for the opportunity to share our passion for wine and hospitality with our guests each day, and this acknowledgment is a wonderful reminder of why we do what we do. Thank you to our guests and the Santa Barbara community for continuing to inspire us.

Runner-Up: Opal

S.B. County Brewery

Third Window Brewing Co.

[See Eating: Burger]

Runner-Up: Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

S.B. County Winery

Urban Tasting Room

Margerum Wine Co.

Margerum Wine Co. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

margerumwines.com

Margerum Wine Co.’s downtown tasting room, situated in the Hotel Californian near the Funk Zone, is a refined yet casual space where visitors feel comfortable exploring wines rooted in our region’s terroir. “We make quality wine for friends and family to enjoy, and our Santa Barbara Tasting Room is the ultimate place to feel right at home!” said wine club manager Victoria Farelas. Margerum intentionally keeps their production scale at a level “where we can touch and know the wine as it is raised to the bottle,” the team said. “We make wines we personally enjoy — some to drink young, others for long aging in cool cellars for our children to enjoy.”

Runner-Up (S.B. County Winery): Sunstone Winery

Runner-Up (Urban Tasting Room): Frequency Wine Co.

S.B. Wine Tour Company

Santa Barbara Wine Country Tours

winetours-santabarbara.com

We asked all winners to tell us the greatest, strangest, or goofiest thing that ever happened at their business. We asked for a good story. Mike Cohen, operator of Santa Barbara Wine Country Tours, had a doozy: “We were honored to host Larry David on a tour when the van got a flat tire,” he recalled. “You could hear the Curb Your Enthusiasm music playing in our minds as we fixed it! Great guy, very funny, and understanding.” As to winning this category once again, Cohen said he’s “stoked to be recognized by our beloved community for this honorable recognition. … Cheers to all our friends and fans! Come join us in wine country soon.”

Runner-Up: Sustainable Wine Tours

Tea Selection

Vices & Spices

vicesandspices.net

This little shop on Upper State is treasured for its robust loose-leaf tea selection that spans all manner of black, green, white, herbal, and decaf varieties. “They have a zillion choices,” said reader Jeff B. Does that mean they sacrifice quality for quantity? Hardly. They built their reputation — now 50 years strong — on carrying only the best classic and exotic tea blends with flavors and botanicals sourced from around the world. Having trouble deciding? Don’t fret. “The folks behind the counter were friendly, and quite understanding about my indecisiveness about which teas I wanted,” said Jessica G.

Runner-Up: Wild Tea Leaf

Valley Tasting Room

Sunstone Winery

sunstonewinery.com

With courtyards filled with lavender and rosemary, stone barrel caves built into hillsides, and shaded lawns and picnic areas, it’s no stretch to say that Sunstone Winery evokes the charm of Provence, that region of France you’ve seen in your dreams. The winery specializes in Bordeaux and Rhône varieties — merlot, viognier, grenache, cabernet blends, etc. — and visitors to the tasting room can try a flight or order by the glass or bottle. Reservations are optional but recommended, especially on weekends. Leashed dogs are allowed in outdoor spaces, and guests can bring their own food to enjoy on the grounds.

Runner-Up: Folded Hills

Wine Bar

Satellite

satellitesb.com

Satellite stands out for a few reasons. First, their wine selection and food menu are out of this world. Second, there isn’t an ounce of pretentiousness to their space or its people. And third, the owners are refreshingly positive, constructive voices in a choir of State Street naysayers. “Satellite feels like our living room that we get to share with our wonderful local community,” said Drew Cuddy. “We really believe in downtown and want to be a beacon for the success and health of a new, revitalized State Street. We love you, Santa Barbara!”

Runner-Up: Margerum Wine Co.

Wine Shop

Meritage Wine Market

Meritage Wine Market. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

meritagewinemarket.com

“Wine is communal in nature, and it’s an honor to be part of the Santa Barbara community,” said manager Noah Chow. “Curating the shop’s selection and constantly tasting to discover new wines is a joy, but the most rewarding part is finding a bottle and instantly knowing which of our customers will love it. Cultivating real relationships with our customers is immensely gratifying, and I’m grateful for all of your support!” Customer Emily A. attests to their commitment. “Excellent service and selection,” she said. “They went above and beyond sourcing a rare bottle for me.”

Runner-Up: Renegade Wines