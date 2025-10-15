

By Tyler Hayden & Tiana Moloney

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom

Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

October 16, 2025

Appetizers/Tapas

Loquita

“At Loquita, our passion lies in creating moments that bring people together,” said Joe Schneider, general manager. “We celebrate the flavors and traditions of Spain while highlighting the bounty of the Central Coast. The most rewarding part of what we do is watching guests connect — whether it’s over a shared paella, a glass of Spanish wine, or a special celebration with friends and family. We are so grateful to be part of Santa Barbara’s vibrant community and to have the privilege of crafting experiences that leave lasting memories.”

Runner-Up: Milk & Honey

Bagel Shop Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels

Jack’s is more than a bagel spot; it’s a neighborhood ritual. From sunrise to early afternoon, you’ll find regulars at Jack’s, which offers bagels fresh from the oven, omelets built just how you like them, and sandwiches that hit the sweet spot. “Their Everything Bagel is to die for!” said nominator Eric S. Add in dog-friendly patios, smiling staff, and signature bagels with creative cream cheese mixes, and it’s easy to see why folks keep coming back. Whether you want a quick breakfast or a leisurely lunch, Jack’s delivers.

Runner-Up: Mother Dough Bagels

Bakery

French Restaurant

Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro

“We love making people feel happy and giving our guests a moment of peace and comfort,” shared CEO Renaud Gonthier. “There is also the aesthetic and process of creation, which is very stimulating.” Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro has been a Santa Barbara favorite for decades, offering French-inspired pastries, breads, and desserts crafted with precision and care. “[The] greatest thing for me and many of our longtime employees is to, year after year, be part of Santa Barbara culture and fabric. It may sound a little pretentious, but I do think we have made a difference and brought something special to the community. This is not something I expected to happen in my life trajectory.”

Runner-Up (Bakery): Oat Bakery

Runner-Up (French Restaurant): bouchon

Barbecue

Shalhoob’s

“The most gratifying part of our line of work is being a restaurant that locals choose to celebrate life’s highlights with their family and friends,” shared Manager Leeandra Shalhoob. “Whether it’s a weekly family dinner, a 21st birthday, or a wedding rehearsal dinner, we are so proud to be a part of the community!” And for those everyday celebrations? Don’t forget about happy hour. “We place extra focus on our happy hour options and Daily $7 Deals so that locals always find value in their visit with us.”

Runner-Up: Third Window Brewing Co.

Cajun Kitchen Café | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Breakfast

Cajun Kitchen Café

When it comes to breakfast, Cajun Kitchen Café is not messing around. A longtime staple of the local dining scene, the restaurant has been serving hearty morning plates for decades. “We’ve been a part of this community for 41 years, and there’s still nothing more gratifying than seeing our customers enjoying themselves over a breakfast we’ve provided,” said owner Richard Jimenez Jr. “Thank you to everyone who has supported and continues to support us.

Runner-Up: Jeannine’s Restaurant & Bakery

Breakfast Burrito

Super Cucas

Super Cucas has built a loyal following for its hearty, flavor-packed breakfast burritos made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Regulars know that these burritos aren’t just big — they’re borderline legendary. As nominator Ruben G. put it, “Monster breakfast burritos that are so yummy.” The menu offers something for every appetite and dietary preference, from the hefty Pastor Burrito, loaded with marinated pork, scrambled eggs, cheese, and potatoes, to the plant-based Vegan Burrito, filled with rice, beans, breakfast potatoes, and guacamole. Whether you’re fueling up after a surf session or grabbing a quick bite on the way to work, Super Cucas has you covered.

Runner-Up: The Daily Grind

Burger

S.B. County Brewery

Third Window Brewing Co.

“Creating uncompromising products and experiences that are unique to Santa Barbara with family and friends inspires me,” shared founder and CEO Kristopher Parker. “It’s gratifying when learning or innovation arrives to the team from new, difficult, or unexpected sources. The layers start to create a unique terroir to what we’re doing — brewing, ranching, farming, etc. I think terroir is a function of unique regional ingredients, people, and time.”

Runner-Up (Burger): The Habit Burger Grill

Runner-Up (S.B. County Brewery): Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co.

Burrito

Mexican Restaurant

Salsa

Los Agaves

Even with all the competition, Los Agaves remains among the best Mexican food Santa Barbarans can buy. Family-owned and with two locations (Milpas and De la Vina), their menu combines handcrafted recipes and traditional flavors, featuring memorable dishes like molcajetes, chiles norteños, and a variety of enchiladas, ceviches, and fajitas. Their deep and wide salsa bar runs the gamut from mild to super-spicy. And, of course, burritos. For us, the standout is the burrito mojado — a wet burrito filled with chicken or steak, pinto beans, and Monterey Jack cheese topped with salsa raja and sprinkled with queso fresco. But they’re all good. The best, in fact.

Runner-Up (Burrito): Super Cucas

Runner-Up (Mexican Restaurant): Corazón Cocina

Runner-Up (Salsa): Mony’s Mexican Food

Will Ransone | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Carpinteria Restaurant

Padaro Beach Grill

padarobeachgrill.com

“Padaro Beach Grill is a small, locally owned restaurant, and we take great satisfaction in our ability to consistently provide delicious food without compromising on quality,” shared owner Will Ransone, who loves seeing the local community and tourists coming back. “We are truly grateful for all our loyal customers who have been with us from the start, as well as the new guests who discover us.” Over the years, the restaurant has introduced new menu items and takes pride in the positive response from customers. “As a small company, we also appreciate the hard work of each of our employees, from our busy summer days to our slower months. We are truly a family and thankful for everyone on our team.”

Runner-Up: Dang Burger

Chicken Wings

Sama Sama Kitchen

Sama Sama Kitchen takes a fresh approach to chicken wings by infusing them with the bold, vibrant flavors of Southeast Asia. Rather than relying on heavy sauces, the kitchen layers in bright herbs, aromatic spices, and house-made condiments that balance heat, tang, and sweetness. As nominator Ruben G. said, “Nothing quite compares to this wing recipe — best in town.” And nominator Kelley M. called them “the best wings of my life.” Each order is cooked to a perfect crispness, creating wings that feel both familiar and new. This inventive take on a classic bar snack has made Sama Sama’s wings a signature item and a must-try for diners seeking something beyond the ordinary.

Runner-Up: Third Window Brewing Co.

Chinese Restaurant

China Pavilion

China Pavilion has built a devoted following by delivering authentic Chinese cuisine prepared with skill and consistency. Its menu ranges from delicate dim sum to hearty stir-fries and seafood specialties, offering a taste of multiple regions under one roof. Diners can enjoy everything from classic favorites like the General’s Chicken and beef with broccoli to more adventurous dishes such as spicy Szechuan shrimp or tender Peking duck. Vegetarian options, noodle bowls, and chef’s specials rotate regularly, ensuring there’s something for every palate. “I love the servers and that they actually serve traditional Chinese food that’s difficult to find anywhere in S.B. County,” shared nominator Nick I. “Plus dim sum weekends.”

Runner-Up: China Palace

Chocolate Company

See’s Candies

Imagine chocolate arriving right at your doorstep. Today, food delivery feels ordinary, but back in Los Angeles in 1928, it was a novelty. According to their website, See’s Candies started motorcycle deliveries in Los Angeles when shipping clerk Hugh Fry began suiting up in a chauffeur’s uniform and riding a customized Harley to drop off See’s orders across the city. Reportedly, among his regular customers were Hollywood celebrities and film stars who desperately needed that chocolate fix. It just goes to show that some things, like a love of chocolate, never change. As nominator Teri B. says of See’s Candies, “Really, the best tasting chocolate around — tried and true.”

Runner-Up: Chocolate Maya

Clam Chowder

Oysters

Seafood Restaurant

Brophy Bros.

At any point, Brophy Bros could have easily jumped the shark and become another Santa Barbara tourist trap. But for decades now, the harborside restaurant — while always glad to see new faces — has maintained its down-home character alongside impeccably high food standards and authentically cheery staff. They often win these categories, but “it never stops feeling humbling,” said operator Erica Schmidt. “We do what we do because we genuinely love being part of the Santa Barbara community. … Knowing that our guests feel at home with us makes the hard work worthwhile.”

Runner-Up (Clam Chowder, Oysters, Seafood Restaurant): Lure Fish House

Corner Store

Santa Cruz Market

Santa Cruz Market has been a cornerstone of the local grocery scene in Santa Barbara since the 1920s. The family-owned market offers a diverse selection of fresh produce, meats, and pantry staples. Nominator Payton B. called their selection “fresh and yummy.” Their full-service meat department has high-quality cuts, while the produce section features a great selection of fruits and vegetables. Additionally, Santa Cruz Market stocks a variety of specialty items, including hard-to-find Hispanic ingredients. They also offer fresh bread, delivered daily by local bakeries, ensuring that customers have access to quality baked goods every day.

Runner-Up: Isla Vista Food Co-op Downtown Market

CSA

Plow to Porch Organics

“Every day, I am reminded of why I love to do what I do,” shared owner and president Pam Plesons. “The dedication of our local farmers and food artisans never ceases to inspire me, and their hard work is the backbone of everything we do. Our members, truly, are the heart of our community; their support and kindness fuel us, and we’re so grateful for every one of them. I can’t sing enough praises for our staff — they serve with joy and always go the extra mile to ensure we deliver the finest produce and foods. I do what I love and feel so blessed.”

Runner-Up: Farm Cart Organics

Cupcakery

Crushcakes & Café

It’s fitting that the idea for Crushcakes & Café came to owner Shannon Gaston during a yoga retreat. While she was supposed to be clearing her mind in meditation, her thoughts understandably drifted instead to sweet treats and the vision of a cozy café. Just one year after this moment at the retreat, Crushcakes opened in 2008. Today, they bake everything on-site from scratch, offering a menu that includes not just cupcakes but also breakfast, lunch, quiches, pastries, and signature cakes for special events. Nominator Imogen A. shared, “They created the exact cake I wanted from photos, and it was delicious too.”

Runner-Up: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Doughnut Shop

Hook & Press

“We do what we do because we genuinely love creating moments of joy for people,” reflected owner John Burnett, who noted that doughnuts represent more than dessert — they create community, happiness, and everyday celebrations. “The process of handcrafting something with care, from choosing the best ingredients to finishing a doughnut that looks as good as it tastes, is deeply rewarding. What’s especially gratifying about our work is seeing the reactions — whether it’s someone trying our doughnuts for the first time, families making us part of their weekend tradition, or regulars who come in because our shop feels like part of their community. Knowing that what we create makes people’s day a little brighter is the best motivation we could ask for.”

Runner-Up: Eller’s Donut House

Fresh Fish Market

Santa Barbara Fish Market

“We take great pride in being the liaison from our amazing commercial fishing fleet to the people of Santa Barbara,” shared Chief Operating Officer Paul Osborne. “Seafood is one of the last wild and sustainable protein sources, and we are proud to provide fresh fish for our customers. Healthy, nourishing, locally caught fish is the way of the future, and we are grateful for the opportunity to provide for our peers in this amazing city!”

Runner-Up: Kanaloa Seafood

Fried Chicken Sandwich

The Honor Bar

You can’t really go wrong with Ding’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich at The Honor Bar — there’s a reason why it’s the best. The buns always arrive glossy and warm, cradling a thick piece of golden-brown chicken with just the right amount of crunch. Though The Honor Bar’s menu is small, it’s highly focused, and this sandwich stands at its center. It’s a refined take on a comfort-food classic — a dish that makes a crowded spot on Coast Village Road worth the detour for anyone craving a fried chicken sandwich. As nominator Kandy B. simply put it, “DELICIOUS!”

Runner-Up: Jonesy’s Fried Chicken

Frozen Yogurt Shop

Mission Street Ice Cream & Yogurt

“Thank you, Santa Barbara, for voting for us!” said Nicole Moreira, Mission Street Ice Cream & Yogurt’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of your happy moments.” Moreira shared that operating a neighborhood ice cream shop provides a welcoming spot for the community to come together and make lasting memories. “It’s more than just serving sweet desserts,” she said. “It’s about celebrating birthdays, summer evenings, graduations, family outings, first dates, puppy walks, and holiday celebrations with you. We cherish watching kids grow up at our shop and seeing familiar faces return year after year. Knowing our shop is a part of your routines and memories is truly gratifying. Plus, who doesn’t love ice cream and frozen yogurt?”

Runner-Up: McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

Gluten-Free Options

Wedding Cake Shop

Lilac Pâtisserie

Lilac Pâtisserie has redefined what gluten-free can taste like. Every cake, tart, and cookie in the bright downtown bakery is made without gluten, but the craftsmanship and flavor stand up to any traditional patisserie. Layers of airy sponge, velvety frostings, and jewel-toned fruit fillings showcase the kind of precision usually reserved for French pastry shops. “We got a naked vanilla cake usually for weddings, for a birthday, and added our own flowers,” shared nominator Julie C. “Moist and not too sugary, perfection.”

Runner-Up (gluten-free options): Elubia’s Kitchen

Runner-Up (Wedding Cake Shop): The Little Things Bakery

Goleta Restaurant

Nikka Ramen

Ramen can be tricky to get right, but Nikka Ramen rarely disappoints. Their tonkotsu broth is cooked for 24 hours, allowing the gelatin from the pork bones to seep into the broth. According to their website, this is where the soup’s milky white color comes from. Nominator Carrie V. didn’t hold back, saying they have the “best noodles and toppings.” There’s also a vegetable ramen option for non-meat eaters, as well as plenty of other menu items, including edamame, kimchi, and seaweed salad. Whether you’re slurping up their signature broth or trying one of their rotating specials, every bite feels comforting yet elevated. It’s the kind of meal that lingers long after the bowl is empty.

Runner-Up: Los Agaves

Gourmet Grocery

Health Food/Nutrition Store

Lazy Acres Market

“At Lazy Acres Natural Market, we believe in a natural approach to feeling your best from the inside out,” said brand manager Lindsay Gizdich. “From organic and seasonal produce and products steeped in tradition, to functional supplements and body care, we are here to help find the perfect product for whatever you need. Founded in 1991 right here in Santa Barbara, we have grown to five more stores along the coast all the way to San Diego. Through our donations to local nonprofits and sponsorships of local schools, we are rooted in the greater good for generations to come.”

Runner-Up (Gourmet Grocery): Bristol Farms

Runner-Up (Health Food/Nutrition Store): Sprouts Farmers Market

Ice Cream Shop

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

Known for its rich, creamy textures and inventive flavors, McConnell’s has been a local favorite for decades, delighting customers with both classic favorites and seasonal creations. Its dedication to quality ingredients and small-batch craftsmanship keeps ice cream lovers coming back for more. “If I could be a rock star, or a race driver, or a rock star race driver, I would,” joked Michael Palmer, owner and CEO. “But that’s likely not happening. So, me (and our very talented team) continue as we always have, doing our best to make the finest ice creams on the planet.”

Runner-Up: Rori’s Artisanal Creamery

Indian Restaurant

Apna Indian Kitchen

“One of our most unforgettable moments was when a newlywed couple came in for dinner straight after their wedding ceremony, still in their wedding outfits,” shared Kuldeep Singh, who owns Apna alongside his brother Ninder Josan. “They wanted their first meal as husband and wife to be butter chicken and garlic naan because it was their favorite comfort food.” It’s the kind of memory Kuldeep says sticks with him, because it reflects the warmth and community that regulars have come to expect at Apna. “The entire restaurant cheered for them, and we ended up bringing out gulab jamun on the house to celebrate. It was such a joyful reminder that our little spot on State Street is where people create lifelong memories.”

Runner-Up: Flavor of India

Isla Vista Restaurant

Freebirds World Burrito

If it’s a late Saturday night in Isla Vista, chances are there’s a line out the door at Freebirds World Burrito. Few things hit the spot like a late-night bite of their customizable burritos, bowls, and tacos. Or the nachos, which nominator Katie M said they will drive “over an hour” for. If you’re feeling up for it, the “Monster” burrito packs in fillings like chicken, steak, or vegetables, while bowls offer a lighter option for those skipping the tortilla. Freebirds is the place to be in Isla Vista, whether you’re grabbing a quick bite between classes or fueling up after a night out.

Runner-Up: Woodstock’s Pizza

Italian Restaurant

Via Maestra 42

Blending casual comfort with elegant touches, this authentic Italian joint has been a local favorite for more years than we can count. The menu features house-made pastas such as ravioli zuccotto, penne bolognese, and gnocchi al gorgonzola, plus Italian sandwiches and antipasti. “Via Maestra is the closest you can get to Tuscany while being in Santa Barbara,” declared Colton T. “Also, the gelato is to die for.” Speaking of dying happy, Julie C. has a request: “Eggplant parmesan and pumpkin ravioli for my last meal, please.”

Runner-Up: Ca’Dario

Blue Owl | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Late-Night Eats

The Blue Owl

This downtown perch with regular live music blends Asian and Western influences, with creative sandwiches, hearty salads, fried rice bowls, bánh mì, and unexpectedly awesome items like a Thai basil cheeseburger. They also offer a bunch of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-friendly options. More to the point, while the rest of State Street seems afraid of the dark, The Blue Owl stays wide awake. “Serving the late-night crowd has always been at the heart of what we do, and our team loves keeping the lights on at night … just for you!” said owner Nadia Ajlouni. “Our lunch regulars know the place fills up just as quickly, and for that we are thankful, too.”

Runner-Up: Freebirds World Burrito

Lompoc Restaurant

Floriano’s Mexican Food

“Every time I am in Lompoc on business, I always have to go here at least once,” said Michael W. of Floriano’s. “They also sell vacuum-sealed house-made sausages and different cuts of steaks.” The locals are just as effusive. “My wife and I love Floriano’s and eat there practically every week,” said Josh H. “Great food, good people, clean, convenient, and inexpensive. What’s not to like?” Try the tri-tip hot Cheeto burrito (trust us) and don’t miss breakfast dishes like the chile verde breakfast torta and the gordito burrito.

Runner-Up: Eye on I

Zaytoon | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Mediterranean Food

Zaytoon

If ambiance was a dish, you’d fill up on Zaytoon even before you sat down. This downtown gem tucked along Canon Perdido Street is known for its lush garden patio festooned with string lights and fire pits, but even the oasis-like setting takes a second to the restaurant’s impeccable menu of Lebanese and Middle Eastern cuisine. To start, try the cheese sambousek, pistachio spread, or watermelon salad. Always-popular entrees include the lamb kebab and lemon chicken, as well as the salmon with basil cream. Summed up Nico A.: “Zaytoon brings the flavor from the East Mediterranean and delivers every single time.”

Runner-Up: The Daisy

Montecito Restaurant

Pizza Bettina

Reclaiming the top pizza spot is Bettina, beloved for their naturally leavened, Neapolitan-style pizzas baked in a wood-fired oven and served alongside dewy-fresh dishes made from seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. The chic but cozy restaurant located in the Montecito Country Mart also holds a Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction for offering high-quality food at a good value. But the most gratifying part for owner Rachel Greenspan? “Knowing that we’re creating long lasting memories for our guests,” she said. “Food is about connection, and we’re honored to be a place where people come for birthdays, anniversaries, and celebrations, as well as just to be with family and friends.”

Runner-Up (Montecito Restaurant): The Honor Bar

Runner-Up (Pizza): Rusty’s Pizza

Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Noodle Bar

Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar

Now celebrating 10 years in business — and all that time anchoring the Santa Barbara Public Market, where other restaurants come and go — Empty Bowl’s cup continues to runneth over. We favor the pad see ew and the tom yum noodles and also can’t get enough of the rich and creamy khao soi soup. Why, we asked co-owner Jerry Lee, do you do what you do? “Because food always brings people together,” he explained. “There’s nothing more gratifying than seeing friends and families gathered around a bowl of noodles, laughing, connecting, making memories, and leaving an empty bowl.”

Runner-Up: Nikka Ramen

Place to Buy Bread

Oat Bakery

“Since we opened our doors in 2017, it’s been a big part of our mission to be different from other bakeries,” said the team over at Oat Bakery “You won’t find baguettes, brioche, or croissants on our menu, but you will find flavorful, savory, and unique breads; Nordic flavors; dense and hearty breads with whole grains, seeds, and nuts; and a menu changing with the seasons.” That approach has given rise to a trio of shops — downtown Santa Barbara, Old Town Goleta, and the Montecito Country Mart — that make healthy eating warm, welcoming, and satiating. Among their many fan favorites are the charcoal sourdough and shiitake-shallot buns.

Runner-Up: D’Angelo Bakery

Produce Stand/Greengrocer

Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Market

It’s important to pace oneself at the Santa Barbara Farmers’ Market. Otherwise, you’ll find your reusable bags filled too soon, before you’ve taken in the full bounty. So, go slow; admire all the fruits and vegetables, olive oils, eggs, plants, honey, baked goods, and crafts; and if they’re not too busy, chat up the farmers. Knowing the people behind your food feels good. “We are incredibly honored for this recognition, and the continued community support of our local agricultural producers,” said General Manager Sam Edelman. “Our farmers’ markets are truly special, attracting thousands of locals and visitors to downtown Santa Barbara, while ensuring essential food access to our local farmers.”

Runner-Up: Tri-County Produce

Salad Bar

Savoy Café & Deli

Savoy’s rich smorgasbord of salad fixings keeps customers queued up through lunchtime and into the afternoon, but somehow there’s never much of a wait. Diners pluck a base of organic kale, spinach, or mixed greens with respectful urgency and top it with everything from roasted vegetables to baked tofu to salmon to dolmas. The options feel endless, but not overwhelming. The house-made dressings at this family-owned institution are the icing on the cake, just a lot healthier. And don’t pass by all the different nuts, chopped and offered in shakers for quick and easy sprinkling.

Runner-Up: Chuck’s of Hawaii

Sandwich

Takeout

South Coast Deli

When we asked South Coast Deli owner James St. John how it felt to get the news, “It feels like the Chicken Caesar Sammie and Tri-Tip and Salsa had a baby, which I would imagine would be absolutely amazing!” he said. “But really, we are truly so grateful for S.B. and all of our multiple generations of fans. It reminds us that we’ve built something truly special over the last 35 years and our hard work continues to pay off. Being the ‘best’ is a team effort — we wouldn’t be us without our awesome staff and without you all. Now let’s celebrate with more sammies!”

Runner-Up (Sandwich): Three Pickles

Runner-Up (Takeout): Los Agaves

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Industrial Eats

It’s nice to be recognized. But when that recognition comes from people you see often, and who still admire and appreciate what you do, it feels even better. “It means the world to us because this comes from our community,” said owner Janet Olsson. “All the friends and neighbors who keep us, and the restaurant, buzzing.” In 2013, Janet and her late husband, Jeff, opened Industrial Eats in a Buellton warehouse district right off the 101. With live-fire, straight-from-the-source cooking, it quickly became the place to eat, drink, and meet for the entire Santa Ynez Valley and anyone seeking savory deliciousness within 100 miles.

Runner-Up: S.Y. Kitchen

Sidewalk Café/Patio

Jeannine’s Restaurant & Bakery

Jeannine’s cracked the code long ago for leveraging Santa Barbara’s ridiculously pleasant weather by creating outdoor eating spaces that still take the cake. Their carrot cake, by the way, is out of this world, and their scones deserve their own award. From baked goods to wholesome breakfast and brunch options, the menu is perfectly suited for patio gathering, dining, and lingering. Jeannine’s doesn’t take reservations, so expect to wait a few minutes in line before finding that sunny spot and digging in.

Runner-Up: La Playa Azul Café

Chuck’s of Hawaii | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Steak House

Chuck’s of Hawaii

Chuck’s of Hawaii is from a better, simpler time, and a walk through their doors is a journey to the days of friendly, dimly lit steakhouses where the cuts are prime, the seafood is fresh, and the salad bar isn’t just for show. The tiki torches and Hawaiian flair — genuinely charming and somehow not kitschy — add to the laid-back air where consistently great food, unfailingly great service, and a generous happy hour keep the customers coming back, again and again. “Thank you, Santa Barbara, for voting us number-one steakhouse again!” said General Manager Brad Schuette. “Fifty-eight years of excellence going strong!”

Runner-Up: Lucky’s

Stellar Service

The Palace Grill

We almost lost The Palace Grill this year, until Georges and Nicole Bitar — who also own Via Maestra 42 and The Chase — stepped in to save it. That means the Cajun-Creole restaurant with famously upbeat service energy will continue to please. “At The Palace Grill, our entire staff has one goal: to give our guests an extraordinary dining experience each and every time they visit,” the Bitars said. The servers — who use a “team service” approach to coordinate among themselves — anticipate needs, offer preemptive refills, and remain present without hovering. It’s a skill easy to appreciate but difficult to master.

Runner-Up: bouchon

Sunday Brunch

Scarlett Begonia

“For me,” said Scarlett Begonia owner Crista Fleming, “it’s about more than just serving a meal. It’s about making people feel cared for, delighted, and surprised. We love crafting delicious food and wowing people, and when guests leave smiling, that’s the greatest reward.” On Sundays, those smiles are sparked by a weekend menu that features, among many other yummy options, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes (fresh blueberry compote, whipped butter); an Endless Summer Scramble (zucchini, yellow squash, caramelized onion, garlic, Swiss chard, pepitas, grained potatoes, goat cheese); and Shrimp and Grits (sauteed shrimp, poached eggs, andouille sausage, roasted red peppers, mustard seed chow chow).

Runner-Up: The Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach

Sushi Restaurant

Arigato Sushi

“Arigato has the best menu, the freshest sushi, and the best staff,” said reader Suzanne B. “I won’t go anywhere else.” Many others feel the same way, given how packed this downtown joint gets (no matter the day of the week) and how long it has remained at the tippy-top of this list. If you’re in the nigiri/sashimi mood, try their botan ebi (Canadian prawn), shima-aji (white trevally), or otoro (fatty bluefin belly). If you’re feeling a roll, give the Pacific Rim (maguro, hamachi, sake, asparagus, chives, tobiko, spicy aioli, wasabi vinaigrette, chive oil) or Yuppie Roll (lobster tail, asparagus, avocado, enoki, tobiko, wasabi vinaigrette, ponzu) a whirl.

Runner-Up: Oku

Tacos

Lilly’s Taqueria

“Authentic” is a word that gets thrown around far too often. But in the case of Lilly’s, it’s absolutely apt. From their out-of-the-way shop at the ocean-y end of downtown, Lilly’s serves up sizzling meats on soft corn tortillas, and nothing else. No chips, no beans, no rice. Just tacos, for a couple or three bucks, including cabeza, lengua, and ojo. On weekends, they have tripas, which you’d be a fool to miss. “The emotion of surprise and happiness always hits when receiving the news,” said owner and multi-year winner Jose Sepulveda. “It’s always followed by gratitude.”

Runner-Up: Corazon Cocina

Thai Restaurant

Your Choice

“My parents, Sukanya and Aungkoon, came here as immigrants and opened Your Choice in Santa Barbara in 1989,” said operator Piti Sukavivatanchai, who has helped modernize this upper State Street hot spot without sacrificing what’s made it so special. “Now, Kathy and I get to keep it going. Winning Best Thai two years in a row is a reminder to keep honoring what they started, and we’re grateful to everyone who voted for us.” Frequently cited favorites among customers are the panang curry, spicy drunken noodles, pineapple fried rice, and chicken satay.

Runner-Up: Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar

Vegan Options

Vegetarian Options

Veggie Burger

The Natural Café

Where would Santa Barbara be without The Natural Café? A lot less healthy, it’s safe to say. “For 34 years, we have served great, fresh food at affordable prices with a smile!” said manager Madeleine. “We do this because we believe a healthy diet leads to a better life. Thank you for your support!” The standouts among the veggie options are the Veggie Tofu Bowl, Buddha Burrito, and of course the Zen Burger, a unique blend of whole grain and vegetable patty served on a whole wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, sprouts, and garlic mayo.

Runner-Up (vegan options): Rascal’s Vegan

Runner-Up (vegetarian options): Satellite

Runner-Up (veggie burger): Mesa Burger