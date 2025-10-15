Best of Santa Barbara® 2025



The People Have Spoken, and These Are Their Winners

By Tyler Hayden & Tiana Moloney

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom | Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

October 16, 2025

We sure are living in interesting times. Whether you adore or abhor what’s happening in Washington, you can’t deny the news coming from our capitol, not to mention overseas, is relentless.

So, let’s pause. Let’s breathe. Let’s take a moment to focus on what’s good here at home, what’s working for us: the people and businesses that make Santa Barbara County not just tick but hum and dance and thrive.

People like Kenny Jorgensen, a master plumber with a heart of gold. Or Marlo Tell, a massage therapist with magic in her hands. And places like S.B. Biergarten, where hops and hugs are in abundance. Or Clear Millwork, where the art of fine craftsmanship flourishes.

These are among the more than 200 winners of this year’s Best of Santa Barbara® Readers’ Poll, the Independent’s annual litmus test of regional excellence.

As always, the hundreds of thousands of votes we tallied favored locally owned and family-run businesses. Some, such as Kitson Landscape Management, have been around for more than half a century. Others, including Bodyrok Pilates, are relatively new but already on a roll.

You’ll see many of the same names from years’ past, but also a number of first-timers — Compass (Best Real Estate Company), Wilder Animal Hospital (Best Pet Hospital/Clinic), and Sirena Boutique (Best Clothing Boutique) being a few.

So, grab a seat, settle in, and feel the love on these pages. It’s more than enough to remind you why Santa Barbara is so special and why it’s incumbent on us to keep it that way.