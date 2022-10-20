Santa Barbara to Remove Green Bike Lanes Along State Street

City Is ‘Exploring Other Options’ for Cyclists and Pedestrians to Coexist on Promenade

When the bright-green bike lanes were painted on State Street in March 2021, it seemed like the dawn of a new era for downtown Santa Barbara’s busiest strip, and for more than a year and a half, the promenade was home to cyclists and pedestrians alike.

But while the green markings proved useful in directing bike traffic to the center of the street, city officials announced this week that the lanes were “less effective” in positioning pedestrians to the sides of the street, and this weekend the green paint will be removed while the city “explores other options” for cyclists and pedestrians to coexist along the promenade.

The work began early Thursday morning and is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, October 20-21. Crews will work on each intersection from Victoria Street to Ortega Street, machine grinding and slurry sealing the pavement a half-intersection at a time to allow access through State Street.

Traffic detours and delays should be expected on both days to vehicles crossing State Street in the downtown area.

In the announcement, the city also shared a video regarding safety on the promenade, reminding cyclists and pedestrians “to be alert, stop at red lights, keep a safe distance, watch your speeds, and be respectful.”

While city officials have yet to release details about future plans for bicycles on State Street, crews have also been spotted laying the bright-green paint down along other bike lane routes in the downtown area.

For up to date information on initiatives along State Street, visit the city’s website.

