SBCC Routs L.A. Valley 52-0

Kayden Chan returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown and the SBCC football team never looked back in a 52-0 victory over L.A. Valley.

The Vaqueros have shutout three of their last four opponents and outscored L.A. Pierce and L.A. Valley by a combined score of 115-0 over the last two games.

“The best thing about it is all three phases,” said SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos. “Having offense, defense and special teams clicking is huge.”

The SBCC rushing attack was once again dominant, but instead of Brandon Smith carrying the load the Vaqueros utilized a committee approach as Mekhi Norfleet led all rushers with 101 yards on ten carries in the lopsided win. Smith finished with 69 yards on 14 carries and three first half touchdowns.

“I told the guys what we have to do is make sure that we don’t play down to our competition,” Moropoulos said. “The fact of the matter is we play four quarter hard, whoever is in there. I don’t care if it’s the first team, second team or third team they’re going to play hard.”

Joe Carson brought back a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown just before halftime to put the Vaqueros ahead 31-0. Backup quarterback Shaun Smith went 7-of-7 passing for 67 yards in the second half, including a six-yard touchdown pass to Reese Catchings, in relief of starter Alex Johnson.

The Vaqueros will travel to Antelope Valley next week for a showdown between the two top teams in the American-Pacific conference. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.