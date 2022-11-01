SBART Press Luncheon: Phoebe Wolfe Lyons and Qu’Ran Gossett Named Athletes of the Week

The Bishop Diego football team was in a precarious position trailing Simi Valley 21-7 with the final automatic berth into the playoffs out of the Marmonte League on the line.

In that moment, the Cardinals turned to Qu’Ran Gossett, who mustered a legendary performance. Gossett rushed for a Santa Barbara County record 404 rushing yards on 15 carries and tied the county record with six touchdown runs. His record-breaking performance earned him SBART male athlete of the week for the second time this fall.

Qu’Ran Gossett

“Any time you get that kind of performance it’s going to be a really special game for him,” said Bishop Diego Athletic Director Aaron Skinner of Gossett’s record-setting game. “We figured it out, our guys settled down defensively and our offensive line really did take the game over.”

Santa Barbara County Cross Country Championships

Dos Pueblos runner Phoebe Wolfe Lyons emerged at the front of the pack at the Santa Barbara County Cross Country championships on October 26.

Wolfe Lyons was the only girl to come in under 19 minutes with a time of 18:53.98 and her individual effort led Dos Pueblos to the overall team championship at Lompoc’s River Park.

“She ran a consistent race, which she typically does. I can always count on a consistent performance,” said Dos Pueblos coach Micks Purnell. “She is also a very smart and disciplined racer so if you watch her race she isn’t always necessarily first coming off the start. She knows how to be disciplined about the effort and how to pace herself throughout a race and typically if there is somebody she can catch she will catch them later in the race.”

As a result of her outstanding performance at the County Championships Wolfe Lyons was named SBART female Athlete of the Week.

Girls Tennis Channel League Final

For the first time in recent history two Dos Pueblos girls’ tennis players faced off for the Channel League singles title as Ellie Triplett defeated her teammate Mel Mayo in the final 6-4, 3-0 (ret).

In the semifinals, Triplett defeated Victoria Chow of San Marcos 6-1, 5-7 (12-10). Mayo defeated Nicole Buist 7-6 (10-8), 6-3)

“That’s really the most consistent I’ve seen (Triplett) play all year and the amount of improvement among those two players from the beginning of the year until now is really stunning for me to see,” said Dos Pueblos coach Rob Schiff. “ It was a little awkward because I told them I don’t think I can coach either one of you. I’ll just keep yelling good shot.”

Dos Pueblos finished in third place in the Channel League team standing behind first-place San Marcos, which finished undefeated in league and 18-0 overall.

Westmont Women’s Soccer Hosting GSAC Tournament

The Westmont Women’s Soccer team will host the Golden State Athletic Conference tournament November 5-12 at Thorington Field.

The Warriors are ranked No. 16 in NAIA and claimed the GSAC regular season title after compiling a 7-0-1 record during conference play.

“One of the major factors of our success this year is Reese Davidson, one of my senior captains,” said Westmont coach Jenny Jaggard. “Reese is not only a great soccer player and goal scorer, but she is also a fantastic leader that has really brought in our younger players and helped them buy in to to this program and what we are doing.”