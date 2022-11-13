All Booked | Notable Nonfiction

This edition of All Booked was originally emailed to subscribers on November 8, 2022. To receive our literary newsletter in your inbox, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

October has come and gone, and here we are already a week into November. I know the rest of the year is going to be gone in a blink of an eye. I generally like to keep my reading in November and December light and easy — not necessarily in content but in readability. Like I mentioned last week, I love listening to nonfiction in audiobook format. Audiobooks are perfect for this time of year. You can listen while popping in and out of stores finishing up your holiday shopping, or have the book playing while prepping dinner, decorating cookies, or wrapping gifts. I love using this time to catch up on any memoirs that were released throughout the year that I still haven’t picked up. My recommendations below may seem all over the place, but I tried to include something that might appeal to everyone.

Ahh… technology — my most complicated relationship. Back in 2020, I started to look at my life and reevaluate what I was spending my time and energy on. Social media was at the top of the list. Between the election and the pandemic, it all got to be a little too much. So I deleted Instagram for 30 days and picked up Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now by Jaron Lanier. Not to sound too dramatic, but this book changed my life. I’m more mindful and careful about how I spend my time. And yes, I do have Instagram back on my phone, but I have boundaries set and rules for myself. Lanier is in no way shaming people for having social media accounts, and he understands that it is not realistic for most people to completely remove themselves from the social media world. But he offers tools and advice on how you can change your relationship with tech to be a positive one. This book would be a great read this time of year, when we all tend to compare our reality with those of the “highlight reels” we see from others on social media. The end of the year may also be the perfect time to delete those accounts and spend more time with family and friends, baking, crafting gingerbread houses, playing board games, or reading. You will be surprised by how clear your mind is and how full your heart is is by the end.

Disfigured by Amanda Leduc is one of my most eye-opening reads of the past year. Leduc explores disability and how it is represented in fairy tales. We’re all familiar with the classic fairytales, but have you ever noticed that the endings always conclude with the disability magically cured? Leduc herself lives with cerebral palsy and weaves her own experiences into this fascinating exploration.

I’ve recommended Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner before, but I’d love to mention it again. This memoir is gritty and raw yet beautiful and heartwarming. Zauner writes about her experience growing up Korean-American in Oregon. She struggles to find her place in the world and has a complicated relationship with her mother. This is a story about grief, identity, and family.

