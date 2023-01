It was nice of Leslie Dinaberg to write a review of Living, an outstanding movie that I very much hope to see one day, but at present there is no theater closer than Los Angeles where it is showing. Therefore, this review only added to my frustration.

Editor’s Note: SBIFF to the rescue! ‘Living’ shows at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s Riviera Theatre starting January 20 for one week, through to February 5.