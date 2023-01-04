‘Abstract X’ at Santa Barbara Tennis Club

Emphasizing Emotion Rather Than Objects or Messages Is Focus of New Exhibit

The Abstract 10 — an ever-evolving group of artists who specialize in using the visual vocabulary of form, color, shape, and line to go beyond representational art — have a new show on view at Santa Barbara Tennis Club from January 7 through March 1, with an artists’ reception on Friday, January 13, from 4:30-6 p.m.

“Strip Study Mixed Media” by Karen Frishman is part of the Abstract X Exhibit at Santa Barbara Tennis Club | Credit: Courtesy

Artists in this vibrant group include Lee Anne Dollison, whose current work reflects her alarm at the deteriorating state of our planet; Karen Frishman, who uses unique shapes and color combinations to create dynamic abstract art; and Jane Gottlieb, whose colorful combinations of painting, photography, and collage were featured on the cover of the Independent last month.

Hepzibah Micheals’s abstract paintings embody “a visual synthesis of stored memory,” according to her artist statement, while Sharon Morrow’s assemblage work reflects her interest in old and unique materials and ephemera.

Additional art on view is from Judy Neunuebel, who works primarily in water media, collage, and assemblage; Sarita Reynolds, whose paintings center on using texture, color, and depth; Marcia Rickard, who brings her PhD in medieval art to the canvas; Wanda Venturelli, who utilizes oils, sumi and India inks, acrylics, and kiln-formed glass in her bold abstractions; and Joyce Wilson, who blends old-world and contemporary technology using the camera as a sketchbook for the art that unfolds.

Abstract X is part of the ongoing 2nd Fridays Art @ SBTC series curated by Susan Tibbles, which features new artists every month. The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, visit 2ndfridaysart.com.

“Seed Morphology” by Wanda Venturelli is part of the Abstract X Exhibit at Santa Barbara Tennis Club | Credit: Courtesy

