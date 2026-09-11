Jolly Song Tigers

I finally popped by the warming hotspot of Roy — eatery, music lab, hang with a certain funky American hipness, and home to the old “Jolly Tiger” neon sign — last Thursday, in search of songs. Locavore songs, in the House of Roy (being Roy Gandy). This night/place has become a song haven courtesy of Zach Madden’s weekly songwriter showcase nights (at which, incidentally, Roy graduate Jack Johnson himself popped in for a few songs just before the show/screening of his fine SURFILMUSIC doc at the Lobero in June).

Madden, himself a veteran singer-songwriter-studio-keeper (Good Land Studio in the heart of Old “real” Goleta), deserves kudos for launching and maintaining the Thursday song-back project here. The setup lets him perform music from his own hefty songbook of originals and covers, while giving a valued spotlight (and P.A. and in-house guitar) to the healthy singer-songwriter community in town.

Last Thursday, the featured artists were the gifted pop pianoman known as Musixian, a folk-reggae-rap concoction from JWADI (both of whom I heard), and Melia Rigsby (whom I couldn’t stay for: next time). Coming up tonight, Thursday, September 10, are Andrew Lasky, NuNu, The Bad Neighbors (who rocked the Presidio at the INDY40 Fest ). And, of course, music-driven master of ceremonies Madden.

Since he inhabited and signature-ized the space at 7 West Carrillo in the early ’90s, Roy has turned his restaurant into a genuine Santa Barbara institution of living-room proportions, a living room away from home. As expected, said hominess gives Madden’s project the cozy feel of a living-room or parlor music outing, with the added pleasure of a dining room, serving savory plates of pork roast and such at the ready.

TO-DOINGS:

Jennifer Terran | Photo: Courtesy

Speaking of prominent singer-songwriters out of Santa Barbara, Jennifer Terran has long been one of the prime contenders, in terms of possessing a singular and adventurous sense of musical self, in lyric and sound. Call it art pop, if you must, but there are some secret ingredients in her personal stew. For a taste, the latest item in her discographic emporium is California National Anthem (hear here ), whose title song oughtta be a state anthem.

You won’t find her playing around public clubs or performance spaces, though: you have to go to her — her “barn,” specifically. Resistant to the conventional machinery of the music business and stubbornly self-empowered, Terran presents occasional shows in the semi-privacy of her own venue, off of the 152. By nature of the place, Space is limited, which makes for an especially intimate occasion. Next up: Friday, September 11, joined by musical ally Laura Milhaka on cello. Info here .

Santana | Photo: Courtesy

Clearly, one of the hot nights at the Santa Barbara Bowl this season comes in a starry two-pack, when Santana makes a long-awaited return to the venue on Saturday and Sunday — his first Bowl landing in 18 years. The legendary guitarist and bandleader, whose prominence goes back to the late ‘60s and has brushed past jazz, Latin rock, post-Haight-Ashbury blues and more, will be serving up, piping hot, a show called Oneness Tour: An Evening with Santana.

Another ‘60s-launched legend from the folk and country-rock zone is Roger McGuinn, who shows up for a night of songs and stories at the Lobero Theatre on Saturday night (see story here ). Some broad-eared music lovers may be tempted slightly out of town that night to hear Kamasi Washington at Ojai’s inspired outdoor venue, Libbey Bowl.

Jazz fans around these parts, and those tourists happening upon the place, know that Grand on State is a place to go to hear the real stuff. As of last night, the venue’s “visiting artist” roster added Terell Stafford to a list that also includes Peter Erskine, Robert Gambarini, and an early Tom Scott/Roger Kellaway show.

Regularly, the space gives deserving, elegant attention to prime Santa Barbara-based musicians such as co-owner pianist-accordionist Brian Mann, saxist Colin Richardson, soulful singer Lois Mahalia, and Brazilian champion Teka. Keep your ears and plans open.