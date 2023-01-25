Living Happier and Healthier with SOS Nutrients

Plant-Based Superfood Packed with 61 Micronutrients Derived Directly from the Earth

By Tyler Hayden

It’s a sad but very real fact that 42 percent of Americans are not only obese but also often deficient in a boatload of essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients such as fiber; vitamins D, K, and C; and magnesium. Given the health predicament our country finds itself in and motivated by his own medical challenges, Santa Barbara native Steven Abbey has spent the last three years developing SOS Nutrients, which offers “the most comprehensive, real-food micronutrient supplement available on the market.”

What exactly is in a pack of SOS powder? SOS is a plant-based, seven-in-one superfood and features 61 premium micronutrients devoid of fillers, sweeteners, or flavorings. It includes a greens blend, berry blend, botanical blend, probiotic blend, prebiotic blend, enzyme blend, and seed blend — all vital micronutrients — packed into one large, easy-to-use, efficacious daily dose.

What makes SOS different from all the other supplements out there? While more than 90 percent of nutritional supplement brands use synthetic ingredients produced in laboratories, SOS brings refreshing transparency and ensures that its ingredients are real food, derived directly from the earth, and meticulously sourced from far-reaching purveyors residing in nutrient-rich microclimates. One example: SOS’s blend of three organic kelps provide 170 percent of the recommended daily amount for iodine and are derived directly from nature in Iceland rather than using synthetic potassium iodide produced in a Chinese factory.

How did you get so passionate about this topic? I have always had a deep interest in health and healing, particularly the connection between chronic conditions and nutritional intervention to aid in the prevention and reversal of most common ailments. I have been deeply affected by challenging health along with the loss of close friends and family over recent years and have dedicated myself to finding solutions to better health. I have devoted over half of my life examining thousands of published research and scientific studies on nutrition and health improvement, and the single common thread is that nutrition is the backbone of good health.

SOS has been a journey in my personal attainment of optimal health, and I am thrilled with the path it has taken me on. I use SOS daily in a smoothie and am excited to extend my knowledge and expertise to help others live healthier, happier, and longer lives.

