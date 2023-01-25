Farmacy Dispensary Has the Prescription for Personal Wellness

Farmacy Dispensary

By Don Brubaker

Credit: Don Brubaker

Let’s get one thing straight: Despite years of casual cannabis consumption, I’m no expert. But thankfully, and to the benefit of any Santa Barbaran looking to familiarize themselves with the world of weed, Jordan Treece is. I had the pleasure of spending an afternoon with Treece, Senior Floor Lead at S.B.’s Farmacy Dispensary, as he updated me on some of the most recent developments in the cannabis industry.

For states where marijuana has been legalized, it has outgrown its associations with unproductiveness and lethargy. No longer is cannabis the drug your parents warned you about — it’s more likely the substance helping them get to sleep, focus on their to-do list, and socialize with friends. As the city’s first recreational cannabis store, the Farmacy has been at the forefront of this de-stigmatization in Santa Barbara.

Through stories of his own health struggles, Treece spoke to the healing power of cannabis, occasionally using four-plus-syllable scientific terms that had me both impressed and excited to engage with a company that places a clear priority on thoroughly understanding their products. Though it may be the most widely known cannabinoid, THC is far from the only active compound you’ll find on store shelves these days, with items containing CBD, CBG, and CBN making appearances in force. It’s these latter, more recently discovered cannabinoids that can offer pain relief, reduce inflammation, and generally make today’s options more suited for the pursuit of personal wellness than ever before, as scientific advances have isolated compounds that maximize their medicinal benefits and minimize psychedelic side effects.

After hearing about a few of my own wellness challenges, including difficulty sleeping and residual pain from a hiking accident years ago, Treece promptly “prescribed” a handful of products that would likely offer me major help. I left the Farmacy with Care By Design’s 1:1 Max “full-spectrum CBD drops” and solvent-less (i.e. no chemical solvents!) 10mg gummies from Plus.

The Farmacy truly has something for everyone, and methods of consumption have expanded far past the proverbial joint. Those that prefer to “buy local” are in luck: The Farmacy partners with local farms like Glass House, Autumn Brands, and Pacific Stone to offer products grown right here in Santa Barbara County.

Farmacy Dispensary has three locations: Santa Barbara (128 W. Mission St.; [805] 880-1207); Isla Vista (6555 Pardall Rd. [805] 454-8473); and Santa Ynez (3576 Madera St.; [805] 693-4685).