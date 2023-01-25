Luxuriating in the Moment

at Estetica Mia

Jurlique Hydrating Rose Facial Helps

Skin’s Natural Beauty Bloom

By Camille Garcia

Credit: Courtesy

Who says a facial or nail appointment can’t be deeply luxurious? At Santa Barbara spa Estetica Mia, each self-care service is elevated to nourish not only your outward aesthetic, but your inner well-being too.

First, you’re provided with the option to slip out of your civvies and into a soft robe and slippers. It might seem unnecessary to switch clothes, especially if you’re receiving a nail or hair service. But this simple change is meant to deepen the experience and signal your mind and body to truly unwind.

At least that’s how it felt for me. I recently visited the spa to receive the 80-min Jurlique Hydrating Rose Facial which uses organic rose essence to “replenish, hydrate, and help skin’s natural beauty bloom.” The spa also offers massages, waxing, and other hair, nail, skin, and body treatments.

Linda Lopez | Credit: Courtesy

After sipping on fruit-infused water in the waiting area, I was guided into the treatment room by my esthetician, Katelyn, who led me in taking several deep breaths before the session. It was my first time sitting in a zero-gravity chair, which brought much-needed release for my often-compressed lower back.

A self-proclaimed “triple Virgo,” Katelyn was meticulous and gentle. She provided expert guidance on skincare ingredients and solutions best suited to address my unique skin concerns. Along with the facial treatments — which included cleansing and hydrating masks, exfoliation, a toner, and extractions — she also massaged my head, shoulders, arms, and hands with a firm touch and intuitive care.

What’s more, the products she used were gentle yet effective. Part of the Jurlique cosmetics line, every product is organic and made with farm-grown botanicals and plant essences from Australia. My face remained plump, hydrated, and glowy even two days after my service.

Before and after the facial, I was received by Estetica Mia owner and CEO Linda Lopez. An experienced esthetician, she took over the business in 2021 from previous owner and founder Claudia Cordova Rucker, fulfilling her lifelong dream of owning and operating her own spa in Santa Barbara, where she grew up.

Lopez is proud of what she’s built: Her business is based in social responsibility practices, which guarantees living wages and profit sharing for her and her staff, and soon she’ll offer in-depth training opportunities for new cosmetology graduates.

But her favorite thing is “curating a unique experience for every client.” “We go through a lot as humans,” she said. “It’s nice that you can come in here and fill your own cup so you can go back out to the world and do what you need to do. It really does make a difference.”

3311 State St.; (805) 770-2117; esteticamia.com