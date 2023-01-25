Salon Patine’s Gateway

to Follicle Bliss

Double-Dose of Pampering Leads to

More Than Just Happy Hair

By Leslie Dinaberg

Salon Patine owner Blair Jackson (left) and the author with her straight hair | Credit: Courtesy

With Chanelle Irabien’s magic fingers pulling double duty — simultaneously putting Pureology Hydrate Superfood Treatment into my naturally curly locks, and giving me the most amazing head massage of my life — all the stressful thoughts of the rapidly accumulating deadlines and escalating pile of unanswered emails went straight out of my brain as the deep conditioner set in.

I’m normally as low-maintenance as possible when it comes to my hair, but I could get used to this!

After a few minutes under the dryer and a rinse under the water, my mind felt so clear, and my head felt so good that by the time I made it to Salon Patine owner Blair Jackson’s styling chair, I honestly didn’t even care what my hair looked like.

We decided to tame “my mane with a mind of its own” into a straight style. To that end, Jackson and Irabien double-teamed me, armed with high-tech blow dryers and an array of blessedly non-toxic products.

Jackson, a Carpinteria native who worked at Salon Patine for more than a decade before purchasing it in 2022, attributes much of the salon’s success (it was voted Best Hair Salon by Independent readers last year) to its associate program, where newer employees work with more experienced stylists. They also have an ongoing program, where industry experts are brought in to train the team in the newest techniques and innovations.

It’s all about making the customers feel good as well as look good Jackson explains. “People come in they’ve been rushing around they’re kind of frazzled whether it’s work or kids or whatever and they sit down and they’re just like ‘I just look horrible.’ And I say ‘We’re gonna change that; when you leave you’re going to feel great.’”

She adds “I think just focusing on having your needs met definitely makes you more positive and relaxed.”

I can personally attest to that. Not only did they swiftly style my unruly locks into submission but even through a rainy weekend (always a weather challenge for us curly girls) my hair stayed looking good (and straight) all the way through Tuesday morning.

3206 State St.; (805) 898-1133; salonpatine.com