Santa Barbara Central Library Closed over Weekend Due to Air Quality

The Santa Barbara Central Library will be closed at least until January 31, after recent construction “impacted air quality” and forced the building to be closed to ensure the safety of patrons and staff, according to a statement from city officials Thursday.

Construction on a three-phase renovation began last summer, and much of the library’s main area was closed due to an excavation. Parts of the main lobby and the downstairs Children’s library were reopened to the public in the fall, and earlier this week the library reopened the upper level seating area and computers to the public for the first time in months.

Santa Barbara City spokesperson Shelly Cone said the Central Library location will be closed “out of an abundance of caution” through the weekend — at least until Tuesday, January 31 — while tests are conducted on the air quality.

While the Faulkner Gallery is connected to a separate HVAC system, and “room rental events scheduled are not impacted by the closure,” Cone said, the gallery will be closed during the testing.

Cardholders that placed materials on hold for pickup will be given a three-day extension, and although staff will be unavailable to answer the library’s main phone line, patrons can still use the library website’s live chat during business hours, text (805) 273-8916, or call the Eastside Library at (805) 963-3727.

Additionally, the Library on the Go van will make extra stops on Friday, Sunday, and Monday. On Friday, the van will be at Alameda Park 2:30-5 p.m. following the regular Shoreline Park visit from 10 a.m. to noon; on Saturday the van be at Alameda Park 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; on Monday, the van will be at Shoreline Park 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for a special “Stay and Play” class for families and then at Alameda Park 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. with activities for school-age children.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.