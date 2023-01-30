Suspect in Custody Following Sunday-Morning Stabbing in Santa Barbara

A Sunday-morning stabbing near Santa Barbara City Hall has put one man in the hospital and another behind bars for attempted murder, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

At around 6:35 a.m. on January 29, several witnesses called 9-1-1 to report an injured, bleeding man outside City Hall near the corner of Anacapa and De la Guerra streets, Lt. Kasi Corbett said on Sunday evening. After arriving on the scene, police located the victim, “a middle-aged male believed to be homeless” who had been stabbed in the neck, Corbett said. The victim was immediately taken to Cottage Hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

With the assistance of officers from the Community Action Team, patrol officers and detectives were able to identify a suspect in the stabbing. The suspect, Mitchell Grant Grote, 27, was located on Milpas Street and placed under arrest. Grote was booked at Santa Barbara County Jail for attempted murder with a bail of $1 million.

According to police, there are no suspects outstanding in this investigation.

