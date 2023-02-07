Airport Irregularities?

On Thursday morning, February 9, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. in Santa Maria Superior Courtroom 4, I will be fighting to regain my stolen civil right to free speech that was taken from me and all the other members of the Santa Ynez Airport Authority membership. The board of the SYVAA has been corrupting their procedures: Elections, appointments to committees, secret work bypassing legitimate committees, and replacing resigned board members.

In order to regain my rights, I have asked the court to issue a Writ of Mandate vacating the motion made on November 3 as the motion itself was a contravention of the US Constitution and the constitution of California.

This affects every one of the 249 members of the Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority as each can be denied the right to participate in advisory committees of the board. The attorneys for the Authority have even said that I and presumably all other members “does not have a right … to be on the bylaws committee.” I disagree with that assertion: every member of our association has a right to serve on any advisory committee of the board. The Authority additionally asserts that they “bestow,” as a gift or an honor the committee assignments they fill from the membership. I do not accept “gifts” from any governmental body as a gift implies that there will be some obligation.

These practices are contrary to the best practices of governmental bodies that purport to serve their constituencies.

We will shortly see if the court agrees with my assessment that members of our association have a right to participate and exercise their rights to free speech.