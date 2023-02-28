Santa Barbara County Announces Appointment of General Services Director

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of Kirk Lagerquist as the new General Services Director. His first day will be March 6, 2023. Lagerquist will assume the duties from Janette Pell, who is retiring at the end of March after six years as the General Services Director.

Lagerquist recently concluded a 27-year career with the United States Navy Civil Engineer Corps where he established a proven track record of executive leadership, and public project and program management.

Lagerquist served as the military equivalent of a Public Works Director at both large and small Navy installations. While serving at the Naval Station Pearl Harbor, Lagerquist led 41 military and 575 civilians in the execution of facilities maintenance, repair and construction for the Navy’s second-largest installation encompassing 3,100+ facilities. In addition, during this assignment, he was responsible for overseeing transportation, environmental, real estate and engineering services and focused on driving process and organizational improvements within the facilities sustainment workforce, significantly reducing the project backlog.

Lagerquist has been stationed in Ventura County three times throughout his career, for a total of seven years. He currently calls the area home, having spent the last three years of his career working as the second in command for Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu.

“We are honored to welcome a veteran with such an extensive and impressive military career to the County,” said Board Chair and First District Supervisor Das Williams. “Mr. Lagerquist’s skills and experience gained in the Navy align well with this position having firsthand experience taking care of facilities, capital investments and managing projects, including our community’s needs for buildings that consume less energy and less maintenance costs.”



“I see this position as a way to continue my career in public service. I’ve been in public service my entire career, with my first career serving the nation, this new chapter is focused on serving the citizens of Santa Barbara County,” said Lagerquist. “Having moved 14 times in 27 years, I especially look forward to the stability of staying in one place, and having the ability to see projects through inception to completion. I look forward to getting to know my team, and the wealth of experience and dedication that they put forth every day.”

The General Services Department performs a broad range of needed and valuable services to support County Departments. The department includes 98 employees and is broken down into three divisions: Administration, Finance and Procurement; Real Property and Fleet; and Capital and Facilities Maintenance.

“Mr. Lagerquist is an innovative and collaborative professional who I am confident will support the Department’s strategic goals and lead the great team Janette Pell put together into the future,” said Mona Miyasato, County Executive Officer. “I would also like to recognize Mrs. Pell for the impact she made on the county from leading the charge for the construction of the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria to bringing County services digital and the County’s transition to a zero-emission fleet.”



Lagerquist received a master of science in civil engineering from the University of Colorado and a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Norwich University.



