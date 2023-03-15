Santa Barbara Pets & Animals, 2023 Edition

From wildlife rescue to dog training

to birth control for rats.

By Tyler Hayden, Matt Kettmann, and Callie Fausey | March 16, 2023

Credit: Courtesy; Courtesy; Ingrid Bostrom

We’ll be the first to admit that this installment of our Pets & Animals issue is pretty dog centric. It wasn’t intentional. Anytime we compile a grab bag of stories like this, we always strive for variety. But first and foremost, we look for what’s interesting, and frankly, the doggos won out this time. That’s the way the biscuit crumbles.

Still, there’s plenty here about other creatures, including a profile on Central California’s biggest and best wildlife hospital located in our backyard, plus a new pest management tool — rat birth control.

And there’s always next year. To pitch an idea about other species, email tips@independent.com. We’ll keep your messages on file. Especially if any are about a search-and-rescue cat. —Tyler Hayden

ContraPest’s “Safe Sex for Rats” Technology

Gains Traction in Santa Barbara

By Matt Kettmann

Credit: Courtesy

Bob George and Shadow Searched

Two Weeks for Survivors

By Callie Fausey

Bob George and Shadow | Credit: Courtesy

New Clinic Will Fill Long-Standing Need for

Quick, Non-Emergency Services

By Tyler Hayden

Dan and Dr. Addie Crawford | Credit: Tyler Hayden

Wildlife Care Network Spreads Its Wings

With State-of-the-Art Facility

By Tyler Hayden

Volunteers hand knit nests for newborn birds | Credit: Courtesy

Dr. Beverly Jones Spent Three Hot Weeks in Tanzania

Vaccinating Thousands of Dogs

By Tyler Hayden

Dr. Beverly Holmes and the Mission Rabies team in Tanzania | Credit: Courtesy

This Santa Barbara dog training business has a

10-year record of popularity and success.

By Tyler Hayden | Photos by Ingrid Bostrom