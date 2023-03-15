Cover Story By | Wed Mar 15, 2023 | 8:22pm

Santa Barbara Pets & Animals, 2023 Edition

From Wildlife Rescue to Dog Training to Birth Control for Rats

From wildlife rescue to dog training

to birth control for rats.

By Tyler Hayden, Matt Kettmann, and Callie Fausey | March 16, 2023

Credit: Courtesy; Courtesy; Ingrid Bostrom

We’ll be the first to admit that this installment of our Pets & Animals issue is pretty dog centric. It wasn’t intentional. Anytime we compile a grab bag of stories like this, we always strive for variety. But first and foremost, we look for what’s interesting, and frankly, the doggos won out this time. That’s the way the biscuit crumbles.

Still, there’s plenty here about other creatures, including a profile on Central California’s biggest and best wildlife hospital located in our backyard, plus a new pest management tool — rat birth control.

And there’s always next year. To pitch an idea about other species, email tips@independent.com. We’ll keep your messages on file. Especially if any are about a search-and-rescue cat. —Tyler Hayden

Can Birth Control Fix Your Rat Problem?

ContraPest’s “Safe Sex for Rats” Technology

Gains Traction in Santa Barbara

By Matt Kettmann

Credit: Courtesy

Carpinteria Search and Rescue Pair Deployed to Turkey

Bob George and Shadow Searched

Two Weeks for Survivors

By Callie Fausey

Bob George and Shadow | Credit: Courtesy

Finally, Santa Barbara Is Getting an Urgent Care for Pets

New Clinic Will Fill Long-Standing Need for

Quick, Non-Emergency Services

By Tyler Hayden

Dan and Dr. Addie Crawford | Credit: Tyler Hayden

Santa Barbara’s New Wild Animal Hospital

Is a Home of ‘Hopeful Work’

Wildlife Care Network Spreads Its Wings

With State-of-the-Art Facility

By Tyler Hayden

Volunteers hand knit nests for newborn birds | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Veterinarian Part of Worldwide Effort

to End Rabies Deaths

Dr. Beverly Jones Spent Three Hot Weeks in Tanzania

Vaccinating Thousands of Dogs

By Tyler Hayden

Dr. Beverly Holmes and the Mission Rabies team in Tanzania | Credit: Courtesy

Your Dog Isn’t Your Baby:

K-Nine Solutions Owner

Gets Real and Gets Results

This Santa Barbara dog training business has a

10-year record of popularity and success.

By Tyler Hayden | Photos by Ingrid Bostrom

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

More Like This

