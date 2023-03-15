From Wildlife Rescue to Dog Training to Birth Control for Rats
Santa Barbara Pets & Animals, 2023 Edition
From wildlife rescue to dog training
to birth control for rats.
By Tyler Hayden, Matt Kettmann, and Callie Fausey | March 16, 2023
We’ll be the first to admit that this installment of our Pets & Animals issue is pretty dog centric. It wasn’t intentional. Anytime we compile a grab bag of stories like this, we always strive for variety. But first and foremost, we look for what’s interesting, and frankly, the doggos won out this time. That’s the way the biscuit crumbles.
Still, there’s plenty here about other creatures, including a profile on Central California’s biggest and best wildlife hospital located in our backyard, plus a new pest management tool — rat birth control.
And there’s always next year. To pitch an idea about other species, emailtips@independent.com. We’ll keep your messages on file. Especially if any are about a search-and-rescue cat. —Tyler Hayden
