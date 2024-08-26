A Pooch-tacular Weekend at the Santa Barbara Kennel Club Dog Show

Getting ready to compete at the Santa Barbara Kennel Club annual All Breed Dog Show | Photo: Stephanie Gerson

The Santa Barbara Kennel Club hosted its annual All Breed Dog Show at the Earl Warren Showgrounds this past weekend.

Santa Barbara’s Kennel Club boasts members from all over the world and an extensive history. The Club hosted its first Santa Barbara show in 1919 in the Palm Arena of the Ambassador Hotel, which burned down in 1921. In 1919, 272 dogs participated, a number that doubled in the following year. Past shows have been held at various venues in town, including the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Earl Warren Showgrounds became a dog-themed bonanza for the weekend, welcoming participants, breeders, judges, and spectators. Every inch of the grounds catered to the canine-obsessed, with booths selling specialty dog food, apparel, and accessories including blingy collars from Puppy Posh, a business that donates a portion of proceeds to help rescue dogs reach foster homes.

Over the two full days of judging, 2,300 dogs and handlers traveled nationwide to compete. Hundreds of breeds — from dogs as small as the Affenpinscher to those as large as the Irish Wolfhound — were represented in the show’s extensive lineup. To accommodate for the number of dog entries, event organizers set up multiple judging rings on-site. Well-trained pooches and their owners expertly pranced before judges inside the Exhibit Building, Kramer Arena and additional lawn space at the fairgrounds.

Judged by the rules and regulations of the American Kennel Club, it’s no easy feat to win Best in Show. Dogs must first win Best of Breed and First in Group to even enter the competition for Best in Show, which was judged this year by the world-renowned Laurent Pichard. This year’s winner was a poodle named Kai, bred by Northern California-based breeder Rock’NRolla Poodles. Despite its highly competitive nature, the Santa Barbara Kennel Club Dog Show remains a celebration of all fidos.

