Santa Barbara Zoo’s New Conservation Hub Encourages Visitors to be Citizen Scientists

On the wall of the new Conservation Hub at the Santa Barbara Zoo hangs a daily checklist: “Egg Candling Check,” “Fox Weight Check,” and “Microscope Observations” are at the top with unchecked boxes for Thursday, July 25.

Granted, the hub just opened so there has not been much time to get to work. But soon it is sure to be overflowing with eager lab assistants of all ages, not only learning about the zoo’s conservation stories, but being a part of them as well.

Right now, the gift-shop-turned-laboratory is decorated with the first two native species in the hub’s conservation spotlight: the California condor and the island fox. Visitors can learn about the colorful wing-tagging system for condors, check out different fox skulls, jot down notes about the animals’ biology, and find out how they can help protect these species on a daily basis.

“The zoo is really working on staying away from just telling all of our guests about the work we’re doing, and really trying to involve them in it,” said Director of Education JJ McLeod.

Zoo Keeper Martin Hanson explained that the Hub will connect visitors with the decades of conservation work happening on Zoo grounds and in the field.

“We want everyone to know that all ages and abilities have a place in conservation, and helping preserve our natural world,” she continued. “We are going to be doing real conservation work there daily, and people can help us think about these issues and develop practical solutions.”

All the zoo’s visitors are encouraged to participate in the hub’s citizen science projects and environmental investigations — analyzing different specimens under microscopes, tinkering and crafting with sustainable materials, filling out data sheets, learning how to use telemetry equipment, and even some adventuring off-site.

McLeod explained that the zoo has a “full field conservation team,” but “a lot of people don’t know that.” Their work mostly focuses on conservation for what they call the “Big Six”: Western snowy plovers, monarch butterflies, California condors, island foxes, red-legged frogs, and sea otters.

“Those are native animals right here in our backyard that need love and attention, and some help,” McLeod said. “And we’ve been very, very involved with their conservation work, partnering with Fish and Wildlife Services. This hub is a symbol of that, and also an invitation.”

CEO Richard Block, who has led the zoo since 1998, was emotional on Thursday when he learned that the new Conservation Hub was dedicated in his honor. | Credit: Will Huebner for the Santa Barbara Zoo

Holding a four-year-old eastern indigo snake, zoo keeper Martin Hanson explained that he does a lot of work with California red-legged frogs, which is the state’s largest native amphibian.

“The hub allows guests to look at all the zoo’s different conservation work, and see hands-on what we do,” Hanson said. “It’s really exciting; Conservation is something that we’ve been doing for decades, but we haven’t been able to connect guests with that quite as well up until now.”

The grand opening celebration on Thursday also came with puppets, food, a frogmouth bird, and an emotional surprise. Board president Derek Shue acknowledged their chief executive officer Rich Block’s 25 years of service and his upcoming retirement next year, announcing that the hub would be dedicated in Block’s honor.

Block, who has led the zoo since 1998, played a crucial role in establishing the zoo’s conservation work, particularly by getting the zoo involved in the conservation and protection of endangered California condors.

“Rich has led the Santa Barbara Zoo through its most transformative period, characterized by growth, achievement, and innovation,” shared Shue. “Rich’s vision and leadership have profoundly impacted our community, and this hub will ensure that his legacy continues to inspire and educate future generations.”

Staff ripped off the cardboard covering the new hub’s sign, revealing “The Richard Block Conservation Hub” written underneath. Block seemed to be holding back tears as he chuckled in disbelief and tore up the speech papers he was holding in his hand for comedic effect.

“To quote from Monty Python’s Holy Grail, ‘I’m not dead yet,’” he laughed, then thanked the long list of zoo staff who contributed to the hub’s creation. “My hope is that people will come in here and get excited and actually go out and do something.”

Next summer, the hub’s species focus will change, but for now, visitors will be able to explore and learn about our region’s foxes and condors. For more information about the Santa Barbara Zoo’s conservation efforts, seesbzoo.org/conservation.