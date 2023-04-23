Bring Peace and Love to Santa Barbara

Fifty-four years ago, the 1960s counterculture came to a screeching halt with the Woodstock festival. The summer of love was over and a large part of the hippie spirit was abandoned, but the future of music festivals was being paved.

Bethel, New York — Woodstock’s home — is also home to the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, which works to preserve the history and culture of the iconic art and music festival and teach future generations about it. For the past three years, the museum has been traveling the United States collecting personal histories with Woodstock, and from May 1-2, 2023, they will be in Santa Barbara.

If you or someone you know had the privilege of attending Woodstock, the museum is offering 90-minute interviews from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. April 20 to May 2. Stories can range from anecdotal memories to serious life-altering experiences — they just want to hear what you have to share about peace and love and music. Be part of the oral history that will keep the spirit of Woodstock alive. Contact Maureen “Mo” McFadden at McFadden & McFadden PR, (805) 689.5053, or email oralhistory@bethelwoodscenter.org to schedule an interview. For more information about the oral history initiative, click here.