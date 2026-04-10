In the airspace around Santa Barbara Airport, a yellow winged biplane carrying a pilot and one passenger outfitted in leather aviator helmets whisked through the skies on Thursday.

Named The Spirit of the Pacific, the historic craft wasn’t just flying for fun; it was carrying senior veterans — some 97 years young — on Dream Flights, a nationwide program honoring vets for their service by taking them to the skies. After a four-year hiatus, Dream Flights took off once again at Santa Barbara Airport, carrying eight senior veterans from Covenant Living at Samarkand on a joyride over the city.

Founded 15 years ago, Dream Flights is operated through nonprofit Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation. Started with one plane and pilot based in Reno, Nevada, the organization has now expanded to include 10 pilots and six Stearman planes, which tour around the country. The Spirit of the Pacific was in Chico on Wednesday, Santa Barbara on Thursday, and Bakersfield on Friday, piloted by Kurt Bohlken and assisted by his wife and crew chief, Amy Bohlken.

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Dani Tervo-Schiffman, director of life enrichment for Covenant Living at Samarkand, said that they apply every year to get the program back to Santa Barbara and have successfully gotten a plane and pilot here seven times in total.

The plane — a Boeing Stearman built in 1943 — was a primary trainer plane for “all the World War II aviators, the Army Air Corps, Navy, Coast Guard,” said pilot Kurt. “This was the first airplane that they ever touched.”

Kurt Bohlken spent 21 years as a pilot for the U.S. Navy, and now flies commercially for American Airlines. Two years ago, he heard about the program; he and his wife now team up, volunteering their time to give back to these service members, many of whom served in the Korean War or Vietnam War.

Pilot Kurt Bohlken and 97 year old Royal Air Force and U.S. Air Force veteran Frank Navin | Credit: Elaine Sanders

He, his wife, and volunteers from sponsor Sport Clips help the vets up a step ladder, onto the wing, and into the cockpit, holding on to them firmly. Those who cannot walk under their own power get put into a sling and hoisted up into the seat, sometimes with the help of professionals from the fire department.

One of the passengers was 97-year-old Frank Navin, who flew in both The Royal Air Force and the U.S. Air Force. Working as a mechanic on a B-124, Navin used to have to crawl out on the wing to do repairs — “while the plane was flying,” he said.

When Navin was taxiing he had his arms out, matching Amy’s hand signals as she was directing them to the runway. He was pumping his arms up and down the entire flight and having a blast.

Kurt calls the plane a time machine; “I mean, it’s amazing,” he said. “We get back from that flight, and they’re 25 years old again.”

After turning off the engine, Kurt and Amy each climb onto a wing of the plane. They thank the vet for their service and ask how the flight was.

Crew chief Amy Bohlken directing her husband and pilot Kurt Bohlken as he taxis ‘The Spirit of the Pacific’ | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Brian Fostor, a former pilot, has Dream Flights pilot Kurt Bohlken sign his flight log after their flight in the Spearman. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

The Spearman biplane was the primary trainer plane for WWII aviators. Due to its light weight, landing the craft can be difficult, giving pilots in training the confidence to take on other aircrafts. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Decorating the red and white striped tail are signatures from vets who served in WWII, most of whom have since passed away. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Credit: Elaine Sanders

Pilot Kurt Bohlken and Veteran John Warnock heading chat about the historic aircraft before boarding. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Eight veterans took to the skies from Santa Barbara Airport on Thursday in a Boeing Spearman biplane, which used to be a common aircraft seen on the tarmac when the airport first opened in 1941. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Veteran John Warnock heading out on his flight with pilot Kurt Bohlken. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Brian Fostor getting ready to take flight | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Pilot Kurt Bohlken and his wife Amy Bohlken sit on the wings of ‘The Spirit of the Pacific’ thanking John Warnock for his service as a 2nd lieutenant, and later a company commander on the Korean DMZ. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Brain Fostor and pilot Kurt Bohlken departing on their flight. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Former pilot Brian Fostor fills out his flight log after cruising the skies in “The Spirit of the Pacific”. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

‘The Spirit of the Pacific’ WWII era Boeing Stearman | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Pilot Kurt Bohlken (hat) and crew chief Amy Bohlken (white shirt) take a photo with sponsor Sport Clips volunteers that assisted the vets in getting in and out of the plane. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Army vet Jim Davis got to take a flight on his 89th birthday. He served in the 1950s as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division and shared his stories of jumping out of planes over Greenland during Operation Arctic Night.

From the cockpit, the stories just start flowing. “We’ve seen good memories, and sad ones,” many of which wives and family members have never heard before, said Amy.

She tries to take video of the vets sharing their experiences. Many times their traumas include being one of only a few survivors on a mission or, particularly for Vietnam vets, the harsh treatment they met when they returned home.

Amy said that the flight unlocks something in these service men and women and provides “some healing, especially at the end of their life.”