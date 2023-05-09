Alec Bruice Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce Alec Bruice has joined the company as Regional Training Director for Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

As Regional Training Director, Alec will focus primarily on newer agents at the Santa Barbara, Montecito, Los Olivos, and Goleta offices who have one to two years of experience. He also will help the more veteran agents fine-tune their skills to reach the next level.

“Alec has held many leadership positions throughout his outstanding career, most recently as Team Leader and Manager at Keller Williams in Santa Barbara. We are delighted he is now a valued member of our team,” said Kyle Kemp, Vice President and Regional Manager, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

Alec has served on the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Association of REALTORS®, where he was President in 2016. He is currently on the Board of Directors of the California Association of REALTORS® and holds several committee positions at both the local and state associations.

Alec grew up in Santa Barbara and received a degree in political science from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He went on to earn a Juris Doctorate from New England School of Law.

After 10 years of practicing law, and as a partner in a law firm and experienced litigation attorney, Alec developed a strong interest in real estate law. “I was looking to diversify my law practice and getting more into transactional work,” he said. “So, I went to the law library and studied the treatise on real estate law. I decided to take the traditional route of selling real estate. I joined a brokerage part time and then full time in 2010.”

Alec’s legal background has been an immense value to clients and fellow agents, Kyle said. Understanding contract law, purchase agreements, and disclosures paves the way for smooth transactions, a specialty for Alec.

“Our job in real estate is to make it a positive experience,” Alec said. “Our intention is to make it a win-win for all parties by the conclusion of each transaction, and that’s what I love about this profession.”

Alec lives in Santa Barbara with his wife Whitney, his teenage sons Dante and Jensen, and his dog Burley.

If you are an agent considering your next career move, contact Alec at 805-637-5774 or AlecWorthingtonBruice@bhhscal.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2022, our expert agents assisted in more than 8,000 client transactions for over $13.7 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

