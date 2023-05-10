Celeb Chefs Toast

Julia Child on May 19

Taste of Santa Barbara’s Friday Night Features

Nancy Silverton, Susan Feniger,

Clips of ‘The French Chef,’ and More

Nancy Silverton (left) and Sue Feniger | Credit: Courtesy

Taste of Santa Barbara’s Friday night headliner “Lights! Camera! Julia!” will feature numerous clips of Julia Child’s television shows and films, with live commentary by such celebrity chefs as Nancy Silverton and Susan Feniger.

“From the moment Julia bumped her head on a pan hanging in our teeny, tiny kitchen at City Café in 1981, we were ecstatic to have met and fed her,” said Feniger. “What I loved about Julia was that she was so down to earth; she was fun, funny, playful yet serious about cooking and learning all she could about food. Even when we did one of our first cooking shows with her, and made an eggplant curry, although it wasn’t a cuisine or spices she used much of; she was interested and passionate about our experience with those flavors.”

Lights! Camera! Julia!: Fri., May 19, 7-9 p.m.; The New Vic (33 W. Victoria St.); $10-$25