Robert Battinson (a k a RB) is the bat-eared, hunky, chunky heartthrob of the dog world! At 1.5 years and 74 lbs., this lovable goofball is equal parts swoon-worthy and laugh-out-loud hilarious. He can be a little shy at first, but once he opens up he’s a full-on cuddle puddle that melts right at your feet.sweet and loving. He’s that perfect blend of active and chill. Want to go on a hike? Sure. Chill at home? You bet. Feel like you’re the center of the world for someone? 100 percent. RB is ready to go a home of his own and show all his love to the right family.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Robert Batinson and other dogs for adoption. For adoption of fostering inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to saving lives of homeless and abandoned dogs in the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters and other dogs when resources are available. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies and comforts and other resources for the dogs of the SBCAS Animal Shelters. K-9 PALS is currently renovating the dog play yards and adoption meet and greet areas at the Santa Barbara Shelter. To learn more and donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to http://www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.