Fergie

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Leaping lagomorphs! This rabbit knows how to fly! Fergie is a big, beautiful Rhinelander breed bunny who leaps for joy (aka “binkying) when she has the space for take-off and landing. She is a fun-loving girl who is easy to handle and has excellent litter habits. Fergie is spayed, micro-chipped, vaccinated and ready for her new furever home!

Clem and Spud

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Here is a rare and special pair of guinea-pig boys. Spud is what’s called a “skinny” who has little to no body hair. Clem is his buddy and they are devoted to one another. Spud is actually the “boss” of the pair while Clem is happy to be his BFF and they are more fun together than a barrel of monkeys! Skinny guinea-pigs do need some extra care to stay warm enough and healthy so experienced adopters are encouraged to inquire!

Fergie, Clem, Spud and many other sweet furries are available for adoption at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Bubba

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There are certain dog names that immediately tell you exactly what kind of experience you are about to have, and “Bubba” is one of the all-time greats.

This two-year-old Rottweiler mix at our Santa Barbara Campus is not a Winston or a Sebastian. He is Bubba, a dog who greets new people like they are a long-lost cousin arriving at the family barbecue with a cooler full of soda. He has the kind of face that makes strangers immediately think, “Now THAT’S a Bubba,” and the personality to back it up.

Bubba is a world-class goofball who loves toys, fetch, food, belly rubs, chest scratches, and socializing with anyone who will acknowledge his existence. He seems to believe life should contain three important things: friendship, snacks, and opportunities to dramatically roll onto his back for attention. When he is not prancing around the yard or proudly carrying a toy from one location to another for reasons known only to him, he is happily soaking up affection and acting like your best friend of the last 20 years.

Come meet Bubba at our Santa Barbara Campus. We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.