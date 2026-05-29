Brownie

Credit: Courtesy

Brownie is a 7-year-old female brown Rhodesian Ridgeback mix dog weighing approximately 61 pounds, available

for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Staff describes Brownie as sweet, expressive, and very talkative. Brownie enjoys her days with her bestie Tex, another dog she entered the shelter with. While Brownie and Tex do not have to be adopted together, they would truly prefer it.

Come find out if you are a forever match for this mature and loyal Ridgeback. Adoption fees include spaying, microchipping, vaccinations, flea treatment, and a health and wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, including those too young to be adopted, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at http://www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer, and donation opportunities.

Pilot

Credit: Courtesy

Meet Pilot, 2 years old, 72lbs, and ready to fly into his forever home. This sweet American Bully/ Foxhound mix was so stressed in the shelter that he injured himself in his kennel and landed on our urgent list. Then an incredible foster stepped up, and what they’ve uncovered is remarkable. With consistency and routine, Pilot has blossomed. He’s great with dogs of all sizes and ages, has had wonderful experiences with kids, is fully potty trained, and crate comfortable when needed. And despite living on a ranch with land to roam, Pilot never strays far from his people. He is affectionate, playful, and so fun to have around. He’s ready to go on an adventure, and snuggle on the couch after. He is steady, loving, and loyal to his core.

Pilot has been overlooked for too long. Maybe he’s too big, maybe he reads too pitty, maybe those ears are just genuinely too cute to handle. None of those are good enough reasons for this dog to keep waiting. He is ready. He has been ready. He just needs his person to show up.

Email sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com to meet Pilot and see for yourself.