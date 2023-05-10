Special Stories By | Wed May 10, 2023 | 11:21am

Taste of SB Wine Fest

Taste and Talk About Santa Barbara County Wine on May 21

Credit: Silas Fallstich

Read all of our Taste of Santa Barbara 2023 stories here.

The Taste of S.B. Wines event returns to the Presidio, where more than 20 wineries from all around Santa Barbara County will be pouring and talking about their brands in a casual setting. The event includes three panels inside the chapel, a pop-up shop by Heritage Goods, and food to pair with your sips. The Sunday event is the culmination of other wine-related TOSB offerings, including vineyard and cellar tours.

Sun., May 21, 1-4 p.m.; El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St.; $60

